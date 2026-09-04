Ho Chi Minh City requires 36sqm minimum residential lots in area 1

Ho Chi Minh City has set the minimum residential land area for subdivision at 36 square meters in Area 1.

On September 3, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment held a conference to introduce Decision No. 67/2026/QD-UBND, issued by the municipal People’s Committee, which sets conditions for land subdivision and consolidation and minimum areas for subdivided plots across the city.

The conference to implement Decision No. 67/2026 of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, organized by the Department of Agriculture and Environment. Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hien

Nguyen Tuyet Phuong, Deputy Head of the Department’s Land Management Division, said that the decision was issued to standardize regulations governing land subdivision, consolidation and minimum subdivision areas across Ho Chi Minh City.

Under the decision, the city's residential land is divided into five areas, with minimum subdivision sizes determined by urbanization rates, population density, and available land reserves.

A subdivided land plot in Tan Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: SGGP/ Quang Vu

Area 1, covering most of the former core wards and established urban areas of Ho Chi Minh City, has a minimum subdivision area of 36 square meters. The minimum area increases in areas with lower development density and larger land reserves.

Area 2, comprising developed urban areas in the eastern and western parts and areas bordering the former Ho Chi Minh City, has a minimum of 50 square meters.

Area 3, covering urban areas, administrative centers and industrial zones in the former Binh Duong and Ba Ria-Vung Tau provinces, has a minimum of 60 square meters.

Area 4, consisting of suburban communes undergoing urbanization in the former Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong and Ba Ria-Vung Tau, has a minimum of 80 square meters.

Area 5, comprising communes with low population density, mainly in the northern part of former Binh Duong, has the highest minimum requirement at 100 square meters.

For agricultural land, the minimum subdivision area is 500 square meters for annual crops and other agricultural land, and 1,000 square meters for perennial crops, aquaculture, salt production and concentrated livestock farming.

Speaking at the conference, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Toan Thang said that Article 3 of Decision 67 clearly stipulates requirements concerning access roads while giving local authorities greater discretion when processing subdivision applications.

He therefore called on local authorities to simplify procedures and adopt a more flexible approach when handling residents’ applications.

For cases involving the subdivision of two or more land plots, local authorities should conduct a comprehensive assessment to ensure consistency and appropriate access for plots located inside the area.

For agricultural land subdivision, authorities are not required to consider access-road conditions.

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By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong