Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City receives Royal Navy vessel to mark Vietnam-UK partnership

SGGP

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Van Bay received Alexandra Smith, British Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, and Ms. Helen Taylor, Commanding Officer of the Royal Navy offshore patrol vessel HMS SPEY on October 22.

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Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Van Bay (R) receives Alexandra Smith, British Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Expressing his delight in welcoming the delegation on its working visit to the city, Vice Chairman Tran Van Bay emphasized that the visit of HMS SPEY holds special significance as it coincides with Vietnam and the United Kingdom preparing to celebrate the first anniversary of upgrading their bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (October 29, 2025 – October 29, 2026). The event contributes to strengthening friendship, enhancing mutual trust, and promoting cooperative relations between the navies of the two nations.

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Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Van Bay (R) presents a gift to Ms. Helen Taylor, Commanding Officer of the Royal Navy offshore patrol vessel HMS SPEY. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman Tran Van Bay affirmed that the UK is one of Ho Chi Minh City’s foremost important partners. The city currently maintains effective connections and cooperation with British localities and partners, including collaboration with the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) in infrastructure development and Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) models.

Ho Chi Minh City wishes to work with British partners to boost high-level exchanges and contacts, while enhancing the sharing of experience in training, cybersecurity, maritime safety, search and rescue, disaster response, and marine environmental protection.

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Delegates attend the receptiion. (Photo: SGGP)

Thanking the leadership of Ho Chi Minh City for taking the time to receive the delegation, British Consul General Alexandra Smith stated that the UK and Vietnam hold immense potential for comprehensive cooperation and development. Regarding Ho Chi Minh City, the UK stands ready to accompany its development through closer collaboration in areas of mutual interest, such as investment, trade, finance, and education.

On behalf of the officers and crew, Commander Helen Taylor expressed her honor to visit Ho Chi Minh City. She noted that HMS SPEY is an offshore patrol vessel of the Royal Navy that has been permanently deployed to the Indo-Pacific region since 2021 to strengthen the Royal Navy’s presence and build strategic partnerships with regional allies, including Vietnam.

By Phuong Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Royal Navy vessel HMS SPEY Vietnam-UK partnership Alexandra Smith British Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Helen Taylor Commanding Officer of the Royal Navy offshore patrol vessel HMS SPEY

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