Ho Chi Minh City leader visits Air Defense–Air Force Service

On October 22, a delegation led by Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong visited the Air Defense–Air Force Service to extend congratulations on the occasion of its 63rd founding anniversary (October 22, 1963–2026).

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong (6th,L) presents flowers to the Air Defense–Air Force Service on the occasion of its 63rd founding anniversary. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation was received by Major General Vu Dai Duong, Deputy Commander of the Air Defense–Air Force Service.

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, authorities and people, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong extended his best wishes to all officers and soldiers of the Air Defense–Air Force Service.

He acknowledged that units stationed in Ho Chi Minh City, including the 367th Air Division and the 370th Air Division, have consistently worked alongside local Party committees and authorities to maintain security and public order, helping create a stable environment for the city's development.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong presents flowers and a letter of appreciation to the leader of the Air Defense–Air Force Service. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong also expressed his sincere appreciation for the units' close coordination and support in arranging flights to transport biological samples to Hanoi for DNA testing as part of the campaign to intensify the search for, recovery and identification of fallen soldiers' remains over a 500-day period.

Major General Vu Dai Duong thanked the city's Party Committee, authorities, armed forces and people for their attention and support for the Air Defense–Air Force Service. He expressed his hope that coordination between the city and the service would continue to be strengthened, contributing to the effective fulfilment of military and national defense tasks, the maintenance of local security and the promotion of socio-economic development.

By Manh Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh