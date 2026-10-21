Ho Chi Minh City unions to support over 370,000 workers for Lunar New Year 2027

The Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation plans to provide Lunar New Year assistance to more than 370,000 union members and workers in 2027, prioritizing those facing job insecurity, low incomes, and difficult living conditions.

The plan was announced at a meeting on the afternoon of October 21 under the theme “Tet Reunion – Spring of Gratitude to the Party.”

Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation Chairman Vo Khac Thai presents Lunar New Year gifts to workers during Tet 2026.

Priority beneficiaries include workers injured in workplace accidents, those suffering from serious or occupational diseases, people with prolonged illnesses, and employees who have lost their jobs, had their working hours reduced, or been furloughed because of business difficulties. Low-income workers affected by natural disasters, employees in arduous, hazardous, or dangerous occupations, pregnant women, and those raising children under 36 months old will also receive support.

Support will also cover workers at companies without established trade unions but that contribute union funds, employees at major construction sites, facilities operating through the holiday, families of deceased labor movement activists, retired trade union officials, and other special cases.

Workers shop for Tet 2026 at a welfare outlet organized by the city's trade union.

Financial assistance from the city federation is expected to reach up to VND1 million (US$38) per person. Union members and workers facing particularly severe hardship due to workplace accidents, occupational illnesses or serious diseases may receive up to VND2 million each.

The federation plans to organize its “Tet Reunion – Spring of Gratitude to the Party” program at nine locations, alongside the “Trade Union Tet Market – Spring 2027,” which is expected to benefit around 1,000 workers. Other initiatives will include visits and gift-giving, the “Meaningful Tickets” program and year-end meals organized by grassroots trade unions.

Mr. Phung Thai Quang, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation, outlines support programs for the 2027 Lunar New Year.

Mr. Phung Thai Quang, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation, said the initiative would follow the principles of targeting the right beneficiaries, addressing their actual needs and ensuring practical, effective assistance.

The federation aims to ensure that every worker facing hardship benefits from at least one support activity.

This year, assistance will begin earlier than usual. From November 15, 2026, the federation plans to transfer VND1 million directly to each eligible worker's bank account, with an estimated 350,000 to 400,000 recipients.

Mr. Phung Thai Quang urged trade unions at all levels to mobilize businesses and social resources to support disadvantaged workers. He also called for stronger dialogue and collective bargaining to encourage employers to announce their Lunar New Year support plans in November and December.

A worker's family travels home aboard a trade union-sponsored train during Tet 2026.

Nearly 9,000 travel tickets for workers returning home To help workers reunite with their families during the holiday, the city federation plans to provide approximately 5,000 bus tickets, 2,000 train tickets, and 500 air tickets. The buses are scheduled to depart on January 31, 2027. The Vietnam General Confederation of Labor will provide additional assistance to workers in Ho Chi Minh City, including 1,200 round-trip train tickets and 260 round-trip air tickets. Priority will go to workers facing financial difficulties who have received commendations for their performance, wish to return to their hometowns and commit to resuming work after the holiday. Air tickets will prioritize those who have not visited their hometowns for at least three years, while train tickets will favor those who have been away for at least two years.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Thuy Doan