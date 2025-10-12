Ho Chi Minh City ready for first Party Congress

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Standing Committee and a working delegation inspected and rehearsed the program for the the first HCMC Party Congress for 2025–2030 term.

Among the attendees were Mr. Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council; Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City; Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee; and Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Head of the Committee’s Organization Commission.

The delegation inspected the exhibition areas serving the congress and conducted full rehearsals of both the congress program and the art performance celebrating the congress at the Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy.

The first Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term has introduced the Digital Party Congress Management Software, a specialized solution designed for Party congresses at all levels. The system serves over 550 delegates and 450 guests, aiming for a modern, paperless and secure congress.

The Presidium operates the entire event through the app, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and marking a major step forward in the Party’s digital transformation efforts.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Organization Commission Van Thi Bach Tuyet (L) inspects the exhibition area showcasing achievements in journalism and publishing.

As part of the congress, Ho Chi Minh City will host a large-scale exhibition on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation. Featuring nearly 30 booths and over 650 strategic technology products and solutions, the exhibition showcases practical initiatives shaping the image of a smart, modern city. A special Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space displays documents, photos and videos about President Ho Chi Minh.

Also within the framework of the congress, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports organized an exhibition on journalism and publishing achievements, highlighting and honoring the outstanding contributions of central and Ho Chi Minh City-based press and publishing agencies. The exhibition reflects the vital role of the media and publishing sector in accompanying the Party Committee, authorities, and people of Ho Chi Minh City in the city’s development journey.

The first Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term will take place from October 13 to October 15. The preparatory session will be held on October 13, and the official opening ceremony will take place on the morning of October 14, with 550 attendees.

The congress will be broadcast live on Ho Chi Minh City Television, with the closing session scheduled for the morning of October 15.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong