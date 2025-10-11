HCMC launches movement to bring digital literacy to every citizen

Ho Chi Minh City launches a grassroots movement to bring digital literacy to every citizen, empowering even the most vulnerable to thrive in the digital era.

At the ceremony

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee today officially launched the ‘Digital Mass Education’ movement for the 2025–2026 period, connecting online to 168 wards, communes and special zone across the city.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy emphasized that the core objective of the movement is to popularize knowledge, equip all strata of the population with basic digital knowledge and skills, helping them proactively access, exploit, and use digital platforms to ensure no one is left behind in the digital transformation process.

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy highlighted that the true measure of success will not be in statistics, but in tangible improvements in people’s quality of life. 'It will be when an elderly person can comfortably use a smartphone to connect with family or handle online public services; when a small vendor can promote their products on e-commerce platforms; and when students can freely access the world’s vast digital knowledge for learning and creativity', she said.

Ho Chi Minh City aims that by 2026, 100 percent of adults will possess basic knowledge of digital transformation, have digital skills, proficiently use smart devices to exploit information, use essential digital service platforms, and be certified as having achieved universal knowledge of digital transformation on VNeID.

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy speaks at the event

The Vice Chairwoman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has instructed various agencies and units to focus on widely disseminating the essential digital service platform, providing guidance on the use of the Ho Chi Minh City Citizen Application, as well as other important applications such as VNeID, VssID, E-tax, cashless payment systems, and digital signatures.

Simultaneously, she said that it is essential to leverage the role of community digital transformation teams to every house in the city in assisting residents in accessing digital technology.

In addition, there is a need to expand models such as digital families, digital ambassadors, and ensuring that each citizen has a digital identity, particularly through initiatives like morning coffee sessions to engage with residents and update their digital skills, she said.

Leaders of the HCMC People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC sign an agreement to coordinate the implementation of the movement.

The city leader urges residents to proactively engage in learning and developing digital skills to transform the digital transition into an opportunity for enhancing the quality of life.

In support of this initiative, Vice Chairman Pham Minh Tuan of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City calls for the core role of the staff within the Vietnam Fatherland Front system and the city's political and social organizations to be emphasized in the efforts of communication, mobilization, supervision, and encouraging citizen participation in the digital transformation.

He affirmed that the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and its member organizations are determined to take the lead in effectively and uniformly implementing the ‘Basic Literacy in the Digital Age’ movement. This initiative will involve encouraging adults to acquire fundamental knowledge about digital transformation, develop digital skills, proficiently use smart devices to access essential information, platforms, and digital services, and engage safely and interactively in the digital environment.

By Ngo Binh - Translated by Anh Quan