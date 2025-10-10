Ho Chi Minh City increases international cooperation

Ho Chi Minh City continues to strengthen its international cooperation through a series of high-level diplomatic and business engagements.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang receives Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang yesterday met with Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam, Australian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Sarah Hooper and leaders from China's Pacific Construction Group.

During his meeting with Ambassador Ratnam, who noted the flourishing Singapore-Vietnam Strategic Partnership and vast potential for future collaboration, HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang highlighted the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIP) as a model of successful economic ties. The parks are now evolving into the "VSIP 2.0" model on greener, smarter industrial operations, which is a direction the city Party Chief affirmed aligns perfectly with global environmentally friendly trends and Vietnam's development goals.

The two sides also emphasized key energy projects, including the Vietnam-Singapore energy and offshore wind power initiative, which will support Vietnam's green transformation. Noting the city’s essential role in bilateral relations and its increasing development pressures, Secretary Tran Luu Quang expressed interest in learning from Singapore's development model and requested support for training human resources and officials in digital government and international finance.

In separate discussions with the Australian Consul General, Secretary Tran Luu Quang acknowledged the significant role of Ho Chi Minh City in the extensive Vietnam-Australia bilateral cooperation, particularly commending Australia’s expertise and collaboration in education. He indicated plans to propose the expansion of educational cooperation to relevant authorities. He tasked the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs with discussing specific cooperation points with the Australian side.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang presents a souvenir to Chairman of Pacific Construction Group Yan Jiehe.

Finally, upon receiving the leaders of the Pacific Construction Group, Secretary Tran Luu Quang acknowledged China's rapid infrastructure development. He presented the city’s ambitious plans to develop approximately 1,000 kilometers of urban railway lines across 27 routes, alongside numerous road projects, and welcomed foreign investment in accordance with Vietnamese law, expressing hope that the meeting would mark the start of future collaboration.

By Minh Chau - Translated by Anh Quan