HCMC inaugurates US$74 million international-standard hospital

The HCMC Management Board for Civil and Industrial Construction Investment Projects held an inauguration ceremony for Cu Chi Regional General Hospital — one of the city’s key projects celebrating the 1st HCMC Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term, on the morning of October 10.

Attending the ceremony were Deputy Secretary and Head of the HCMC Party Committee’s Organization Commission Van Thi Bach Tuyet; Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy; Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong, along with representatives from municipal departments, agencies, and hospitals across the city.

In her remarks, Deputy Secretary Van Thi Bach Tuyet commended the exceptional efforts of the HCMC Management Board for Civil and Industrial Construction Investment Projects, affected households, and all relevant units. She emphasized that, amid the city’s vibrant atmosphere ahead of the Party Congress, the completion and operation of Cu Chi Regional General Hospital not only meet the growing healthcare demands of residents in Cu Chi but also benefit neighboring localities by providing access to a modern, well-equipped medical facility.

“This project stands as a clear testament to the city’s strong commitment to social welfare and public health,” she affirmed.

Deputy Secretary Van Thi Bach Tuyet urged the hospital to proactively develop strategies for training and retaining high-quality medical staff while strengthening cooperation with top-tier hospitals — particularly Military Hospital 175 under the Ministry of National Defense — to enhance clinical expertise and specialized treatment. She expressed confidence that the hospital, positioned as the gateway facility in the northwest, would soon become a fully accredited first-class general hospital and a regional hub for trauma and stroke care.

To realize these goals, she directed the HCMC Management Board for Civil and Industrial Construction Investment Projects to expedite the procurement of modern medical equipment and hand over the completed packages to the hospital for operation by January 2026.

According to Mr. Vo Duc Thanh, Director of the HCMC Management Board for Civil and Industrial Construction Investment Projects, construction of the new Cu Chi Regional General Hospital began in 2021. The facility comprises one basement and 13 floors above ground, covering more than 60,000 square meters, with a total investment exceeding VND1.85 trillion (US$74 million). The 1,000-bed hospital was designed to international standards, featuring spacious landscapes, modern amenities, and a helipad.

Specialist Level 2 Dr. Nguyen Thanh Phuong, Director of Cu Chi Regional General Hospital, noted that the hospital provides medical services for more than 600,000 patient visits annually and performs thousands of complex procedures each year — including joint replacements, spinal surgeries, interventional endoscopies, and life-saving brain operations. Dr. Nguyen Thanh Phuong affirmed that with the new facility — supported by 20 specialized departments, nine administrative units, and nearly 1,200 medical professionals, more than 64 percent of whom hold postgraduate and specialty qualifications — the hospital would be able to meet the expectations of both the city and the health sector in delivering quality care to the people.

