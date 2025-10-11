HCMC leaders pay tribute to late Presidents, heroic martyrs

Ho Chi Minh City’s delegations visited and paid tribute to heroic martyrs at the Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Binh Duong Martyr Cemeteries in the city on October 11.

Ho Chi Minh City’s delegation visits and pays tribute to heroic martyrs on October 11. (Photo: SGGP)

The memorial ceremonies were held to mark the 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term, scheduled to take place from October 13 to 15.

At the Ba Ria-Vung Tau Martyrs’ Cemetery in Ba Ria Ward, the delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the city’s Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, led by Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, offered flowers and incense in tribute to the heroic martyrs.

Joining the ceremony were members of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee and delegates from wards and communes.

At the memorial ceremony, the delegation respectfully offered fresh floral wreaths to the Heroic Mothers of Vietnam and the fallen soldiers to express profound gratitude for the sacrifices made by these heroic figures, who gave their lives for the independence and freedom of the nation.

At the memorial ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc offers incense in tribute to national heroic martyrs at the cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

Also on the morning of October 11, another delegation of the city, led by Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Dang Minh Thong, offered incense and flowers at the Binh Duong Martyrs’ Cemetery to honor and pay tribute to heroic martyrs.

Attending the event was Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha, along with leaders of various municipal departments and agencies.

In a solemn atmosphere, the delegation respectfully laid wreaths and offered incense at the Monument to the Fallen Heroes, observing a moment of silence to honor the immense sacrifices of those who bravely fought and laid down their lives for the independence and freedom of the nation.

The delegation led by Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Dang Minh Thong, offers incense and flowers at the Binh Duong Martyrs’ Cemetery to honor and pay tribute to heroic martyrs. (Photo: SGGP)

Then, the two delegations paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and President Ton Duc Thang with a floral and incense offering ceremony.

At the Ho Chi Minh Museum—Ho Chi Minh City Branch, the delegates observed a solemn moment of silence and respectfully offered flowers and incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, the national liberation hero, brilliant leader of the Party and the people, and the eminent cultural figure of Vietnam.

The delegation expressed profound gratitude and deep reverence for President Ho Chi Minh’s immense contributions to the cause of national liberation, reunification, and the building of a peaceful, independent, unified, and increasingly prosperous and developed Vietnam.

Following the floral and incense offering ceremony at the Ho Chi Minh Museum—Ho Chi Minh City Branch, they were present at the Ton Duc Thang Museum to offer flowers and burn incense in tribute to President Ton Duc Thang, who is a revered leader of the working class and a shining example of diligence, thrift, integrity, and righteousness. He devoted his entire life to the revolutionary cause and to serving the people.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Dang Minh Thong, and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha offer incense in tribute to national heroic martyrs at the cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc offers flowers and incense in remembrance of Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Dang Minh Thong, offers flowers and incense in remembrance of President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP)

Chief of Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Pham Hong Son together with leaders of municipal departments and agencies, offer incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation visits the Ton Duc Thang Museum to pay tribute to President Ton Duc Thang. (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh