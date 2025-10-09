HCMC Party Chief inspects preparation for city’s 1st Party Congress

Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, on October 9, inspected preparations for the 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Organization for the 2025–2030 term.

Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (C), on October 9, inspects preparations for the 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Organization for the 2025–2030 term. (Photo: SGGP)

Joining the delegation were Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and head of the Organization Commission of the city’s Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet, as well as members of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee and the Subcommittees for Documents, Personnel, and Logistics for the upcoming Congress.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Mr. Tran Luu Quang, along with the working delegation, conducted on-site inspections of the main hall, discussion rooms, and exhibition areas being prepared for the upcoming Party Congress. Members of the delegation also met with and encouraged personnel involved in organizing and supporting the event.

Following the inspection, the city’s Party Chief held a working session with subcommittees and relevant departments and agencies to review the preparations for the 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Organization for the 2025–2030 term.

He highly commended Ho Chi Minh City’s preparations for the upcoming 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Organization for the 2025–2030 term, particularly the organization of the visit for delegates on October 12, as well as the city's efforts to facilitate feedback and convey the overall atmosphere from satellite locations to the main Congress venue.

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee inspects the delegate check-in area using Robotics Technology. (Photo: SGGP)

The 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Organization is scheduled to take place from October 13 to 15. The Executive Committee of the municipal Party Committee has announced the convocation of 550 delegates, including 110 ex officio delegates and 440 appointed delegates, divided into 12 discussion groups. On the morning of October 13, delegates will attend the preparatory session, followed by official sessions throughout October 14 and the morning of October 15, which will include the closing ceremony.

Before the official opening of the Congress, on October 11 and 12, delegates will take part in a series of pre-Congress activities, including visits to some of Ho Chi Minh City’s most iconic and representative projects.

The 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Organization for the 2025–2030 term will operate paperless, except for classified documents. Each delegate will be equipped with a tablet to access all Congress-related information and materials digitally.

A notable innovation of this year’s Congress is the live broadcast of the opening session across four locations, including the central venue at the Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy and three satellite sites in Binh Duong, Ba Ria–Vung Tau, and Con Dao Special Zone. This setup is designed to capture and reflect the opinions of the people, ensuring they are conveyed to the Congress.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee inspects the digital space exhibition area. (Photo: SGGP)

As part of the exhibition held during the Congress, a dedicated “Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space” is featured in both physical and digital formats. Documents, photographs, and videos about President Ho Chi Minh are available online and integrated with 3D maps of relevant museums.

At the physical venue of the Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy, the cultural space includes a "Ho Chi Minh Thought" bookshelf and exhibition areas showcasing images and publications about his life and revolutionary legacy.

In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy is organizing a number of themed contests, including the audiobook competition “Ho Chi Minh—His Eternal Words” and the presentation contest titled “Introducing the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space.”

These initiatives aim to promote the values embodied in the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space while widely propagating President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, ethics, lifestyle, and revolutionary career among the academy’s lecturers, staff, trainees, and students.

