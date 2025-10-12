Ho Chi Minh City accelerates civic projects driving quality of life

A series of projects and emulation activities launched by localities to mark the 1st Congress of the HCMC Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term have contributed to enhancing the quality of public administration and improving the lives of residents.

In addition, there have been legal consultation initiatives and social welfare programs, as well as efforts to build schools, inaugurate roads, and improve public infrastructure, further reflecting the city's commitment to community well-being.

Spreading the spirit of service

Legal aid services for the elderly provided by lawyers in Tan Son Nhat Ward, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

On an early October day, at a legal consultation and aid booth for the elderly in Tan Son Nhat Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, Mrs. Huynh Thi Ut, 75, came seeking clarity on several issues related to land use authorization, concerns that had weighed on her mind for days.

There, she was warmly received by lawyers and legal aid officers from the Ho Chi Minh City State Legal Aid Center No. 1, under the municipal Department of Justice. They listened attentively as she detailed her case. One of the lawyers carefully explained each step while also writing everything down to help her remember.

“Thanks to the lawyer’s advice, I understand things much better now. I feel so relieved. I used to be quite anxious, but now, I feel at ease,” she shared with a smile.

The legal consultation and aid activities are part of a series of events held in celebration of the upcoming 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Tan Son Nhat Ward, Le Hoang Ha, said that the ward has launched a variety of initiatives aimed at serving the elderly, women, children, businesses, and other community groups. Through this series of activities, the local authorities hoped to provide meaningful and practical support to residents, from healthcare to mental well-being. The happiness and peace of mind of our citizens are the driving force for the local authorities to continue organizing more impactful and meaningful programs,” Mr. Le Hoang Ha said.

As part of the citywide emulation movement leading up to the 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Dong Hung Thuan Ward has launched a range of initiatives to help residents adapt to digital transformation through the “Digital Literacy for All” program. In addition, the ward has broken ground on two new kindergartens in the 38-hectare resettlement area.

According to Secretary of the Party Committee of Dong Hung Thuan Ward, Tran Thi Huyen Thanh, the ward has focused its efforts on removing obstacles and accelerating the implementation of key projects to meet local residents’ needs.

Dong Hung Thuan Ward has also been one of the first localities to pilot the “Digital Ambassadors, Digital Families” model, mobilizing volunteer student groups to visit households and provide guidance on installing and using apps such as VNeID and HCMC Digital Citizen.

These efforts have helped family members gain basic digital skills, access and complete at least one end-to-end online public service, and improve their awareness of internet safety and digital security.

Di An Ward also implemented a project on mass mobilization work aimed at promoting a civilized and cultural lifestyle in tandem with the introduction of a model titled “A Grain Shared—A Greener, Cleaner Community.”

Secretary of the Party Committee of Di An Ward, Vo Van Hong, said that Di An Ward is the most populous ward in Ho Chi Minh City, with a population of 234,000 residents.

Local leaders hope the new model, which actively involves street lottery ticket sellers, small vendors, and economically disadvantaged individuals, will become pioneers in propaganda and mobilization to maintain environmental sanitation and urban civilization in the locality.

Contributing to changing the city’s look

At the construcion site of Thuy Van Square expansion project in Vung Tau Ward (Photo: SGGP)

These days, the atmosphere is bustling with activity at the construction site for the Thuy Van Square expansion project in Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Dozens of engineers and workers are operating at full capacity to ensure the project is completed on schedule, a tribute to the upcoming 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

At the construction site, work continues through the night. The project spans over 35,000 square meters with a total investment of nearly VND95 billion (US$3.6 million). It includes a central square area and various facilities designed to serve both residents and visitors.

Additionally, the segments of Le Hong Phong and Thuy Van streets within the project boundaries are being upgraded, aiming to create a clean, beautiful, and sustainable urban landscape.

Witnessing the daily transformation of the construction site, Mr. Tran Van Phuc, a local resident near the square, hoped that once completed, the area would become more spacious and modern, providing additional recreational and communal spaces for both residents and visitors.

According to Secretary of the Party Committee of Vung Tau Ward, Nguyen Tan Ban, upon completion, Thuy Van Square will stand as a modern urban infrastructure project and a symbolic community cultural space for the city. The square is set to become a venue for large-scale cultural, artistic, and tourism events, showcasing a distinctive architectural landmark along the coastline. Moreover, it will contribute to affirming Ho Chi Minh City’s image as a dynamic, civilized, and modern metropolis, with Vung Tau Ward gradually emerging as an attractive, friendly, and close destination for people and domestic and international tourists.

With the shared goal of improving residents’ quality of life, Tan Khanh Ward has completed the upgrade of a road in Hoa Nhut Quarter.

Mrs. Nguyen Thi Kim Loan, a resident of the quarter in Tan Khanh Ward, recalled that during dry seasons, dust clouds would engulf the area, while in the rainy season, the road was riddled with potholes and deep ruts that damaged vehicles and created safety risks for residents. Now, it is the most beautiful road in Hoa Nhut, she said with joy.

Sharing in the celebration of the road’s timely completion, coinciding with the coming congress, Le Kim Binh, Head of the Hoa Nhut Quarter Executive Committee, noted that the project holds even greater significance as many households along the route willingly donated land to enable the road to be widened and beautified.

In the lead-up to the congress, various projects embody a clear commitment to placing citizens at the heart of all policies and actions. Every road expansion and every effort to enhance social welfare and implement digital transformation contribute to the city’s modernization and the improvement of residents’ quality of life.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee also inaugurated and commenced projects in celebration of the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. Specifically, the city launched construction on several key initiatives, including the Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Palace; the expansion of the road connecting the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway (from An Phu interchange to Ring Road 2); the development of a park at the Phu Tho Racecourse featuring recreational facilities for youth; the construction of Facility No. 1 of the new Women’s Cultural House; and the establishment of Tan Chanh Hiep Park. Additionally, the city officially opened the newly built Cu Chi Regional General Hospital.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has also launched a high-intensity emulation campaign to mark the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. Running through December 31, the campaign underscores a strong commitment to expediting the completion of key projects, aiming to make a decisive breakthrough in achieving the city's socio-economic development goals for 2025 and the 2021–2025 period.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh