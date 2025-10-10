Ho Chi Minh City to implement electronic notarization

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Justice convened a conference to launch the implementation of electronic notarization across the city on October 10.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Justice Nguyen Thi Phuong Ngoc speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

In her opening remarks at the conference, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Justice Nguyen Thi Phuong Ngoc stated that the amended Law on Notarization, which takes effect on July 1, 2025, introduces regulations on electronic notarization for the first time. The law formally recognizes the legal validity of electronically notarized documents, ushering in a new era in the management, storage, and utilization of digital notarization data.

In recent times, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Justice has proactively implemented information technology applications in notarization activities, establishing a shared database linked with the land administration database. Simultaneously, the department has gradually integrated notarization, registration, and tax procedures in line with the Governmen's Resolution 172/NQ-CP on policies for the development of the notarization profession.

To ensure the effective implementation of electronic notarization, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Justice called for the collaboration of notary associations, practicing notarial organizations, and notaries across the city. Each notary is encouraged to proactively develop their digital skills, adopt a transformative professional mindset, and view digital transformation as both a responsibility and an opportunity to enhance the standing of the notarization profession today.

Lam Quynh Tho, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Notary Information and Consultancy Center, guided conference delegates through the procedures and operational steps for conducting electronic notarization in legal matters related to judicial, civil status, and property of organizations and individuals, as well as other relevant sectors.

By Hoai Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh