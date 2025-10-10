Ho Chi Minh City breaks ground on Da Do canal dredging project

The Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Da Do Canal Dredging Project on October 10.

At the groundbreaking ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The project covers the section from Nguyen Hoang Street to the Saigon River in An Khanh and Binh Trung wards. It aims to improve the drainage system, enhance the urban landscape, and upgrade the technical infrastructure in the area.

The project has a total investment of over VND86.7 billion (US$3.3 million), funded by the city’s budget. It is designed to improve the drainage system, enhance the urban landscape, and upgrade the technical infrastructure in the area.

This is a key infrastructure initiative launched to mark the 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Organization for the 2025–2030 term.

Da Do canal covers the section from Nguyen Hoang Street to the Saigon River in An Khanh and Binh Trung wards. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Nguyen Hoang Anh Dung, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board, the dredging work will cover a total length of 1,760 meters, with the canal bed ranging from 15 to 22.5 meters in width and an average depth of approximately 1 meter.

Along both banks of the canal, a 1,570-meter-long embankment will be constructed, accompanied by the installation of a reinforced concrete drainage system and two underground pipelines with diameters of D1200 mm and D1000 mm, respectively.

In addition to improving drainage capacity and mitigating flooding, the project also includes the construction of a riverside promenade, the planting of trees, the installation of public lighting systems, and the overall enhancement of the urban landscape—all aimed at promoting sustainable, environmentally friendly urban development and improving the quality of life for residents.

Da Do Canal (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board proactively coordinated with relevant departments to expedite legal procedures, thoroughly prepare technical documentation and designs, and select contractors in accordance with regulations,” said Mr. Nguyen Hoang Anh Dung.

The construction consortium includes Dong My Construction–Trading–Services Co., Ltd.; VICONA Co., Ltd.; Hoa Sen Construction JSC; and Thanh Phat Construction Co., Ltd.

Once completed, the project is expected to help address flooding issues, transform the urban landscape in Ho Chi Minh City's eastern area, and enhance the value of riverside developments along the Saigon River.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh