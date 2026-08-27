Ho Chi Minh City races to finalize 168 legal documents for Urban Development Law

To implement the Urban Development Law, HCMC has launched a 30-day campaign to accelerate the completion of 168 legal documents, with responsibilities clearly assigned to ensure that new mechanisms can take effect as soon as the law comes into force.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc launches a 30-day campaign to accelerate the completion of 168 legal documents to implement the Urban Development Law. (Photo: SGGP)

At a conference organized yesterday to disseminate and implement the Urban Development Law, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc outlined the key contents of Directive No. 22-CT/TU issued by the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on leading and directing the implementation of the law. He also presented the city People’s Committee’s plan for implementing the law and launched the 30-day campaign to expedite its implementation in Ho Chi Minh City.

Chairman of the city, Nguyen Van Duoc, emphasized that the implementation of the Urban Development Law would require the city to issue a large number of legal documents. This represents a substantial workload, requiring agencies to act urgently and in a coordinated manner, within their authority, on schedule and with a strong focus on quality.

He stressed that the drafting of legal documents must be grounded in sound political, legal, and practical foundations, ensure feasibility, and prevent any legal gaps once the law takes effect. Directors of departments will bear direct and comprehensive responsibility for the progress and quality of their advisory work.

The Department of Justice has been tasked with developing a timeline and Gantt chart that illustrates a project schedule, urging and monitoring implementation on a weekly basis, and reporting directly to the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for timely direction. The Department of Home Affairs will monitor the responsibilities of agency heads and advise on timely commendations for departments and agencies that successfully fulfill their tasks in terms of both quality and timelines.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc present Certificates of Merit to the collectives. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, the National Assembly has handed the city the “institutional key,” providing a range of special and breakthrough mechanisms and policies, while the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Standing Committee has also provided comprehensive direction.

The remaining task is to act immediately and deliver concrete results, he said. The city must urgently develop and issue a full and synchronized set of detailed regulations, review and address obstacles, and clearly assign responsibilities by specifying who is responsible, what needs to be done, by when, and what results are expected. It must not allow the law to take effect while implementation mechanisms remain pending, wasting time and development opportunities.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc expressed his confidence that the city’s entire political system would coordinate closely, act swiftly and successfully implement the Urban Development Law, bringing new mechanisms into concrete sectors and projects at the earliest opportunity.

On the occasion, 35 collectives that had made direct and active contributions to the development of the Urban Development Law project were presented with Certificates of Merit by the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh