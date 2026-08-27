The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has decided to establish a task force to monitor the implementation of the urban redevelopment scheme for homes located on and along rivers and canals for the 2025–2030 period.

Ho Chi Minh City proposes additional VND108 trillion to relocate riverside homes. (Photo: SGGP)

The 60-member task force is headed by Le Ngoc Linh, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction. Three deputy heads are leaders of the Department of Agriculture and Environment, the Department of Planning and Architecture, and the Department of Finance.

The task force is responsible for coordinating with relevant departments, agencies, and localities to address difficulties and accelerate the scheme’s implementation. It will also monitor compensation and site clearance, as well as preparations for resettlement housing, land, and social housing.

According to Mr. Le Ngoc Linh, the Department of Construction has proposed that the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee add more than VND108 trillion (US$4.1 billion) to the city’s 2026–2030 medium-term public investment plan to implement the scheme.

Ho Chi Minh City plans to carry out 104 projects, relocating 41,540 homes in 53 wards and communes, with total investment estimated at around VND396.535 trillion. Of these, 59 projects will be funded by public investment, while 45 will seek investment under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh