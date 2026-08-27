Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City proposes additional VND108 trillion to relocate riverside homes

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has decided to establish a task force to monitor the implementation of the urban redevelopment scheme for homes located on and along rivers and canals for the 2025–2030 period.

21a-8734-4323.jpg
Ho Chi Minh City proposes additional VND108 trillion to relocate riverside homes. (Photo: SGGP)

The 60-member task force is headed by Le Ngoc Linh, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction. Three deputy heads are leaders of the Department of Agriculture and Environment, the Department of Planning and Architecture, and the Department of Finance.

The task force is responsible for coordinating with relevant departments, agencies, and localities to address difficulties and accelerate the scheme’s implementation. It will also monitor compensation and site clearance, as well as preparations for resettlement housing, land, and social housing.

According to Mr. Le Ngoc Linh, the Department of Construction has proposed that the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee add more than VND108 trillion (US$4.1 billion) to the city’s 2026–2030 medium-term public investment plan to implement the scheme.

Ho Chi Minh City plans to carry out 104 projects, relocating 41,540 homes in 53 wards and communes, with total investment estimated at around VND396.535 trillion. Of these, 59 projects will be funded by public investment, while 45 will seek investment under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

task force urban redevelopment scheme riverside homes 2026–2030 medium-term public investment plan Ho Chi Minh City

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn