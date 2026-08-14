Ho Chi Minh City

Cuban Leader Fidel Castro’s image illuminates central Ho Chi Minh City

SGGPO

Images of Cuban Leader Fidel Castro and the Vietnamese and Cuban national flags were displayed on a large LED screen at Marina Central in downtown Ho Chi Minh City.

On the evening of August 13, the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations, in coordination with the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, the Consulate General of Cuba in Ho Chi Minh City and Marina Center Investment Company Limited, displayed images of the national flags of Vietnam and Cuba, the two countries’ friendship and cooperation, and Cuban Leader Fidel Castro on the large LED screen of the Marina Central building at 2 Ton Duc Thang Street, Saigon Ward.

The display ran from 6 p.m. on August 13 to midnight on August 14.

The activity was held to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Cuban Leader Fidel Castro (August 13, 1926–August 13, 2026).

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An image of Cuban Leader Fidel Castro alongside the Cuban and Vietnamese national flags displayed on the LED screen of the Marina Central building.

The event carried important diplomatic significance, helping promote awareness of Leader Fidel Castro’s life and revolutionary career while providing an opportunity for people, particularly younger generations in Vietnam and Cuba, to preserve and further strengthen the two countries’ traditional friendship and special solidarity.

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By Thuy Vu — Translated by Huyen Huong

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Leader Fidel Castro Cuban Leader Vietnam-Cuba relations Marina Central Vietnamese-Cuban friendship special solidarity diplomatic relations 100th birth anniversary

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