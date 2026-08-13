Ho Chi Minh City plans to cut 704 public schools in restructuring drive

Ho Chi Minh City plans to consolidate 704 of its 2,188 public educational institutions to streamline the education system and improve efficiency, the municipal Department of Education and Training said.

Students at Dong Da Primary School in Tan Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, attend a class.

The proposal, presented to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City at a meeting reviewing July's socio-economic performance, has been approved by the committee and is awaiting comments from the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Under the plan, 465 principals, 930 vice principals, and 2,096 employees in various positions would be reassigned as the city reorganizes public institutions providing preschool, general, and continuing education.

Mr. Nguyen Tan Phat, Director of the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City, said the restructuring would prioritize maintaining workforce stability and comply with central government regulations, Ministry of Education and Training plans, and government directives.

The department has temporarily suspended recruitment for civil servants and public employees for the 2026-27 academic year to avoid staff surpluses during the restructuring process. Once the plan receives final approval, it will review staffing needs and resume recruitment accordingly.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Office had earlier announced the conclusions of Ho Chi Minh City Deputy Party Secretary Van Thi Bach Tuyet on the restructuring of public education institutions across the city.

The restructuring must meet the Prime Minister's target of cutting the number of administrative units by at least 30 percent, while improving the quality and efficiency of education governance and ensuring students' right to education.

Authorities have been instructed to conduct the process cautiously, systematically, and in line with local conditions. The restructuring must also adhere to principles of transparency and openness, particularly in personnel arrangements, asset management, and the implementation of employees' benefits and policies.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Thuy Doan