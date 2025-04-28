Ho Chi Minh City promotes cooperation with Cuba

Vietnam will forever remember the affection, support, and contributions that the Cuban people gave to Vietnam during the years of fierce war and the early stages of national reconstruction.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le yesterday received a delegation from the Provincial Party Committee of Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, led by Deivy Perez Martin, Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and First Secretary of Sancti Spiritus.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le (R) and Deivy Perez Martin, Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and First Secretary of Sancti Spiritus (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the reception, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le emphasized that the visit held special significance, coincided with the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of South and the National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025), and the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Cuba.

Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le strongly affirmed that Vietnam will forever remember the affection, support, and contributions that the Cuban people gave to Vietnam during the years of fierce war and the early stages of national reconstruction.

She shared the current difficulties that Cuba is facing; and indicated that Vietnam would continue to call on the United States to end the embargo and remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, moving toward the normalization of relations between the two countries.

For Ho Chi Minh City alone, Cuba has always been a close friend and a special partner of the city. Since 2022, Ho Chi Minh City has welcomed 12 high-ranking delegations from the central government, ministries, agencies and localities of Cuba.

In the coming time, Ho Chi Minh City will focus on promoting cooperation with Cuba in the fields of economy, healthcare and people-to-people exchanges, thereby contributing to making the bilateral cooperation more substantive, enhancing the socio-economic development of both countries and continuing the special tradition of the bilateral relations.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le presents a souvenir to Mrs. Deivy Perez Martin. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

In her remarks, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le emphasized that as the country’s economic locomotive, Ho Chi Minh City would facilitate and encourage enterprises from the city in particular and Vietnam in general to expand their markets and investments in Cuba, especially Cuba’s priority sectors such as agriculture, consumer goods and materials production for construction.

According to Mrs. Deivy Perez Martin, thanks to numerous cooperation agreements between the two Communist Parties on official training and the support of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, the delegation from the Provincial Party Committee of Sancti Spiritus has had the opportunity to study Vietnam’s party-building efforts and development not only in theory but also through Vietnam’s practical achievements at this current stage.

Mrs. Deivy Perez Martin highly appreciated Ho Chi Minh City’s development and dynamism, and she aspired to learn from and study the city’s development experience to apply it in Cuba, especially in the context of the Caribbean nation currently facing many challenges.

By Minh Chau- Translated by Huyen Huong