Ho Chi Minh City prioritizes rental social housing for martyrs’ relatives

According to the decision, Ho Chi Minh City prioritizes subjects to rent social housing invested in and built by the State with public investment capital, and the eligible subjects and conditions for purchasing and renting social housing across Ho Chi Minh City.

Among them are beneficiaries of social housing support policies and those who meet the legal requirements for renting social housing, revolutionary contributors, relatives of martyrs, people with disabilities, those who were arranged for resettlement in the form of purchase or lease-purchase of social housing, poor and near-poor households in rural areas, poor and near-poor households in rural areas often affected by natural disasters and climate change, poor and near-poor households in urban areas, followed by the priority order.

Additionally, Ho Chi Minh City gives priority to the group of officials, civil servants and public employees, as defined by law. This group is ranked last in the priority order for renting social housing.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong