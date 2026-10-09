Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency, Vietlott sign media deal

Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency and the Vietnam Computerized Lottery One Member Limited Liability Company (Vietlott) signed a media deal on Oct 9 to strengthen coordination and expand access to official information.

Mr. Le Van Minh, Director General of the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency, speaks at the signing ceremony.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Le Van Minh, Director General of the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency; Mr. To Dinh Tuan, Deputy Director General of the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency and Director of the Center for Training and Communications; and Mr. Pham Ngoc Tu, Vietlott's General Director.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Le Van Minh described the agreement as a key initiative that would enable the two organizations to deepen cooperation, share expertise, and coordinate their activities more effectively in the coming period.

Mr. Pham Ngoc Tu said Vietlott had generated more than VND60 trillion in revenue over its 10 years of operation, paid out more than VND33 trillion in prizes and contributed over VND16 trillion to the State budget.

Mr. Pham Ngoc Tu, General Director of Vietlott, speaks at the signing ceremony.

According to Mr. Pham Ngoc Tu, State budget revenues from Vietlott's operations are allocated to provincial and municipal budgets to support investment in social welfare.

Vietlott said its computerized lottery products were developed to meet public demand for modern, legal forms of entertainment while helping curb lottery-related activities that do not comply with the law.

The Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency operates across print and digital journalism, radio and television, providing news and information on social, economic and everyday issues in the city and throughout Vietnam.

Mr. Pham Ngoc Tu said the agency's credibility, professionalism and broad reach would help Vietlott deliver accurate, timely and engaging official information to a wider audience through print and digital publications, as well as radio and television.

Mr. Le Van Minh, Director General of Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency, and Mr. Pham Ngoc Tu, General Director of Vietlott, sign a media cooperation agreement.

He added that, following the signing, the two organizations would translate the agreement into practical programs and activities aligned with their respective mandates and responsibilities.

Vietlott expects the partnership to strengthen coordination between the two organizations, support the effective fulfillment of their respective duties, and generate positive benefits for the wider community.

By Kien Cuong – Translated by Thuy Doan