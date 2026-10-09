Business

Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency, Vietlott sign media deal

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency and the Vietnam Computerized Lottery One Member Limited Liability Company (Vietlott) signed a media deal on Oct 9 to strengthen coordination and expand access to official information.

kyket-2-842-9054.jpg.jfif
Mr. Le Van Minh, Director General of the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency, speaks at the signing ceremony.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Le Van Minh, Director General of the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency; Mr. To Dinh Tuan, Deputy Director General of the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency and Director of the Center for Training and Communications; and Mr. Pham Ngoc Tu, Vietlott's General Director.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Le Van Minh described the agreement as a key initiative that would enable the two organizations to deepen cooperation, share expertise, and coordinate their activities more effectively in the coming period.

Mr. Pham Ngoc Tu said Vietlott had generated more than VND60 trillion in revenue over its 10 years of operation, paid out more than VND33 trillion in prizes and contributed over VND16 trillion to the State budget.

kyket-4-5922-3137.jpg.jfif
Mr. Pham Ngoc Tu, General Director of Vietlott, speaks at the signing ceremony.

According to Mr. Pham Ngoc Tu, State budget revenues from Vietlott's operations are allocated to provincial and municipal budgets to support investment in social welfare.

Vietlott said its computerized lottery products were developed to meet public demand for modern, legal forms of entertainment while helping curb lottery-related activities that do not comply with the law.

The Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency operates across print and digital journalism, radio and television, providing news and information on social, economic and everyday issues in the city and throughout Vietnam.

Mr. Pham Ngoc Tu said the agency's credibility, professionalism and broad reach would help Vietlott deliver accurate, timely and engaging official information to a wider audience through print and digital publications, as well as radio and television.

kyket-1-9979-7226-2374-5149.jpg.jfif
Mr. Le Van Minh, Director General of Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency, and Mr. Pham Ngoc Tu, General Director of Vietlott, sign a media cooperation agreement.

He added that, following the signing, the two organizations would translate the agreement into practical programs and activities aligned with their respective mandates and responsibilities.

Vietlott expects the partnership to strengthen coordination between the two organizations, support the effective fulfillment of their respective duties, and generate positive benefits for the wider community.

By Kien Cuong – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency Vietlott media cooperation

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 3.9294.091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 3.8334.185 sggponline@sggp.org.vn