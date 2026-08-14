HCMC surveys key transport projects to resolve bottlenecks

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Van Tho yesterday inspected several delayed public investment projects and major transport works connecting Ho Chi Minh City with neighboring areas.

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council inspects coastal road projects.

At the Phuoc An Bridge project, a special-grade bridge connecting Phu My Ward in Ho Chi Minh City with Nhon Trach Commune in Dong Nai Province, the project has a total investment of VND4.877 trillion (US$184.9 million). It is being implemented through five construction packages.

The Ho Chi Minh City Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board (the Ho Chi Minh City Transportation Works Management Board) reported that Package No. 39, covering construction of the main bridge, has reached about 94.9 percent of its construction value, while Package No. 38 on the Ho Chi Minh City side has reached 75 percent. Meanwhile, packages on the Dong Nai side have achieved only 17.5 percent and 8.6 percent, respectively.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Van Tho discusses the Ba Ria–Chau Pha–Hac Dich Road project with the Ho Chi Minh City Transportation Works Management Board using a project map. Photo: Thanh Huy

Regarding projects including Provincial Road 994, the road connecting to the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway from National Highway 56 to the Vung Van interchange, Ba Ria–Chau Pha–Hac Dich Road and Lang Cat–Long Son Road, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board Hoang Trung Kien said that the group of projects connecting the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway with Coastal Road 994 has a combined length of about 16.39 kilometers and total investment of more than VND13.8 trillion ($523.3 million).

Aerial view of the Ba Ria–Chau Pha–Hac Dich Road. Photo: Thanh Huy

However, supplies of sand, soil and rock for construction remain insufficient. Contractors have therefore been asked to proactively secure materials, including considering the import of sand from Cambodia.

The section from Vung Van to Coastal Road 994 is about 50 percent complete.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Van Tho and the delegation inspect construction progress on the Provincial Road 994 upgrade project. Photo: Thanh Huy

For the group of projects in the Cai Mep–Thi Vai port area, Nguyen Cong Danh, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board, said that Provincial Road 991B has reached about 93 percent of its construction value, with four bridges along the route completed.

The Provincial Road 994 upgrade project. Photo: Thanh Huy

The board pledged to basically open the route to traffic by September 30 and strive to complete the entire project this year.

Other projects have also made progress. The Long Son–Cai Mep Road project is about 81 percent complete, while Song Rang Bridge has reached approximately 90 percent. Meanwhile, Provincial Road 992, also known as the Hoi Bai–Phuoc Tan Road, has achieved only about 10 percent completion.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Van Tho discusses the Provincial Road 994 upgrade project with the contractor. Photo: Thanh Huy

Concluding the inspection, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Van Tho asked relevant departments, agencies, local authorities and investors to clearly define their responsibilities and focus on resolving obstacles related to construction materials, site clearance and technical infrastructure, while accelerating public investment disbursement.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Van Tho speaks at a meeting following the field inspection. Photo: Thanh Huy

He also requested relevant agencies to urgently complete procedures to adjust the investment policy for the Ba Ria–Chau Pha Road project to ensure a consistent cross-section along the entire route, and coordinate the relocation of technical infrastructure in August and September 2026.

Agencies must report the results of their commitments before August 30. After September 2, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council will continue working with relevant agencies to assess implementation progress. Organizations and individuals found irresponsible or allowing projects to remain stalled for prolonged periods will face criticism and disciplinary action.

By Thanh Huy, Nguyen Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong