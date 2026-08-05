Ho Chi Minh City prepares up to 81 resolutions ahead of urban development law

Ho Chi Minh City is preparing up to 81 resolutions to implement the proposed Urban Development Law immediately after it is approved by the National Assembly, as the city seeks to avoid delays in putting the new legislation into effect.

The National Assembly on Monday opened its first extraordinary session of the 16th legislature, during which lawmakers are expected to consider the Urban Development Law among 31 agenda items.

The session is scheduled to run until August 24.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the city People’s Council and People’s Committee are jointly drafting between 78 and 81 resolutions covering key areas including decentralisation, infrastructure investment, urban planning and resource mobilization.

The resolutions are intended to ensure the city can begin implementing the law as soon as it takes effect, rather than waiting for additional implementing regulations from central authorities.

City authorities have held around 20 consultations with legal experts, urban planners and government agencies to review the draft resolutions.

Departments have also been instructed to identify overlapping regulations and prepare a legal framework for implementation.

The city plans to establish a steering committee to coordinate implementation of the law once it is enacted.

The draft Urban Development Law is expected to expand the powers of local governments in urban planning, investment and administration while introducing new mechanisms to mobilise resources for development.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

According to the draft, the legislation will provide legal frameworks for developing strategic infrastructure, regional connectivity, metro systems and urban governance, as well as policies to promote science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

It also proposes rules governing the use of underground, elevated, riverside and reclaimed urban spaces, which policymakers see as new sources of development as land availability in city centres becomes increasingly constrained.

Other proposed mechanisms include policies supporting free trade zones, international financial centres, the marine economy, reclaimed coastal urban areas, the night-time economy and energy hubs.

The draft also seeks to streamline procedures for land acquisition, compensation, resettlement and urban railway development, areas that have faced persistent administrative and financing challenges in Ho Chi Minh City.

Officials say the city is preparing the resolutions in advance to minimise legal gaps after the law takes effect and speed up implementation of projects under the new framework.

VNA