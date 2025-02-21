Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council elects Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc as HCMC Chairman

Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc was elected as Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city for the 2021-2026 term with 83 out of 84 votes of deputies at the 21st session of the 10th People's Council yesterday.

Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council, Nguyen Thi Le, casts her ballot to elect Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city for the 2021-2026 term. (Photo: SGGP)

At the 21st session of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council in its 10th tenure for 2021-2026 on February 20, Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council, Nguyen Thi Le presented a proposal on the nomination of Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc as Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city for the 2021-2026 term. He received 83 out of 84 votes of deputies at the meeting.

Speaking at the event, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, expressed his honor for being nominated for the position of Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee for the term 2021-2026. He committed to fully adhering to the Party's guidelines, the State's policies and laws, and regulations that Party members must not do, strengthening the “Studying and Following President Ho Chi Minh's Thoughts, Morals, and Style” program, preventing moral and political ideological degradation among cadres and party members.

Delegates cast their ballots to elect Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city for the 2021-2026 term. (Photo: SGGP)

He will also pay attention to reviewing and implementing breakthrough solutions to achieve the 22 economic and social targets for the 2020-2025 period. The main focus would be to achieve a gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth rate of 8.5 percent in 2025 and prepare the necessary conditions for Ho Chi Minh City’s growth to reach and exceed 10 percent in the following years.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc committed to implementing the tasks assigned by the Central Government in a timely and effective manner, particularly ensuring the smooth operation of the city's administrative apparatus immediately after the restructuring and addressing emerging issues promptly; developing science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation into the most important breakthrough driving force for the city's development; reviewing and preparing a medium-term plan to promote the key priorities of Ho Chi Minh City for the 2026-2030 period.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Van Nen (R) offers flowers to Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc. (Photo: SGGP)

About long-term tasks, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, said that he will focus on carrying out basic goals; developing Ho Chi Minh City into a civilized, modern, compassionate, dynamic, and creative city while maintaining its role as the leading locality in economy, the economic leader, a growth engine, and a pioneering development model in the Southern key economic region; addressing identified limitations and challenges; and building a corp of qualified cadres.

In the 2026-2030 period, he will focus on six key solutions, including implementing programs and solutions related to the management and development of the city, closely aligned with the results of implementing Resolution 18-NQ/TW on restructuring and streamlining the organizational apparatus.

HCMC's leaders congratulate Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, he will implement programs and solutions for the urban and infrastructure development, connecting with the Southeastern Region and the Mekong Delta; programs and solutions for the economic model transformation, aligning with the Central Government’s results in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation associated with the Central Government’s results in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation; programs and solutions for the development of culture and society; and strategies for mobilizing all resources for the period 2026-2030, with an estimated total of nearly VND 5 trillion, including over VND 1.2 trillion from the State’s budget and nearly VND3.8 trillion from social capital.

He also emphasized the implementation of measures to ensure political security, social order, and safety; strengthen national defense; promote economic diplomacy and regional cooperation; expand development space; and fight against corruption, waste, and negativity.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc delivers his speech at the session. (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh