HCMC aims to resettle 40,000 canal-side households by 2030

As of mid-July 2025, Ho Chi Minh City has completed compensation and relocation for 2,984 out of 6,500 households living on and along canal banks.

The city’s long-term goal is to relocate and resettle nearly 40,000 such households by 2030, as part of a sweeping urban redevelopment strategy.

The HCMC People's Committee Office, on July 16, released an update on the city’s progress in urban renovation and development under the 2021–2025 plan and subsequent years. So far, 2,984 canal-side homes have been cleared, with relocation and compensation completed.

Of these, five projects have finished compensation, relocation, and site clearance, and have handed over land to relevant units for the construction of embankments, drainage systems, dredging, and environmental rehabilitation. Six additional projects are now in the compensation and clearance phase, including key initiatives such as the rehabilitation of Xuyen Tam Canal and the renovation of the northern bank of Doi Canal. These works are among the signature achievements commemorating the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025).

According to the city’s current funding plan and with the concerted efforts of local authorities, HCMC expects to complete compensation and relocation for 5,548 out of 6,500 homes by the end of 2025—meeting 85.35 percent of the target. This result reflects the unwavering commitment of the entire political system in reshaping the urban landscape.

Despite the progress, the city government acknowledges the significant challenges ahead. Around 39,600 homes located on or along rivers and canals remain unresolved, spanning 398 projects across 16 wards and communes.

Looking ahead with a long-term vision to build a modern and livable city, HCMC is developing a comprehensive Urban Redevelopment and Canal-Side Housing Relocation Plan for the 2025–2030 period. The plan sets out to fundamentally resettle all residents currently living along rivers, canals, and waterways by 2030. In tandem, it aims to restore natural water flows, improve environmental sanitation, invest in infrastructure, and develop parks and public spaces. Additionally, the plan seeks to harness the economic potential of land along waterways to drive sustainable development and inclusive urban renewal.

This is an ambitious and complex undertaking that will require both high-level determination and scientifically informed, people-centered approaches. The policy has been approved in principle by the Executive Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, and local authorities have proactively begun drafting tailored plans to realize the overarching goals set for the city's future.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan