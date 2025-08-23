Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Party Executive Commission introduced

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Standing Committee announced the appointment of the Executive, Standing and Inspection Commissions, officials of the Party Committee of the HCMC People's Committee for the new term.

The appointment was announced at the First Deputies Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term, on the afternoon of August 23.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Nen congratulates the newly appointed Executive Commission of the HCMC People’s Committee Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Under the decision, the Executive Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Party Committee for 2025–2030 term comprises 41 members.

The Standing Commission includes 11 members, and the Inspection Commission consists of seven members.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, serves as the Secretary of the municipal People’s Committee Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

The deputy secretaries of the HCMC People’s Committee Party Committee include four members.

Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha, Member of the Standing Commission for the HCMC Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, serves as the Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC People’s Committee Party Committee.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Inspection Commission comprises seven members.

By Ngo Binh, Cam Nuong, Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong