Ho Chi Minh City’s Innovation and Startup Hub building inaugurated

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology commenced the Startup and Innovation Hub of Ho Chi Minh City (SIHUB) building, located at 123 Truong Dinh Street, Xuan Hoa Ward on August 23.

Among attendees was Ms.Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, along with representatives from international investment funds and startup enterprises.

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, together with delegates, tour the co-working space for startups inside the Ho Chi Minh City’s Innovation and Startup Hub building.

The ceremony was especially meaningful as it took place amid nationwide celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945- September 2, 2025).

The SIHUB building on its inauguration day.

Covering nearly 17,000 square meters, the SIHUB building is operated under a public–private partnership model.

Its operations are divided into two zones. The first to third floors are reserved for state-managed programs, serving as a venue for policy implementation, talent incubation and promoting an entrepreneurial spirit. Meanwhile, the fourth to seventh floors are designed to attract private resources, housing incubators, accelerators and venture capital funds.

A view inside the SIHUB building in Ho Chi Minh City

The center will serve as a one-stop hub for startups, providing assistance with legal issues, intellectual property, finance, fundraising, technology development and access to both local and global markets.

The building’s sixth floor will be allocated to the city’s International Financial Center while the center's main facility is under construction.

Delegates tour the exhibition space featuring innovative startups.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Mr. Lam Dinh Thang, Director of Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Science and Technology, emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City is known as the country’s ‘startup hub,’ home to nearly 50 percent of Vietnam’s startups and the incubator of three leading technology unicorns VNG, MoMo and Sky Mavis. Mr. Lam Dinh Thang, Director of Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Science and Technology speaks at the inauguration ceremony. The city’s startup ecosystem, valued at about US$7.4 billion, has attracted more than US$260 million in venture capital, and is rising strongly on the global startup map. The inauguration of the SIHUB building further inspires the youth’s entrepreneurial spirit and fuels their global aspirations.

A startup showcases its product at the exhibition.

At the event, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, SIHUB and major domestic and international corporations and organizations, including Qualcomm (the United States), Infineon (Germany), Mitsubishi (Japan), Sunwah (Hong Kong–China), Lotte Ventures, Viettel, Vietjet and the National Innovation Center, signed cooperation agreements to promote innovation and startup activities in Ho Chi Minh City. A booth of a startup enterprise at the exhibition. Besides, the program also featured an exhibition showcasing more than 120 startup enterprises.

Deputy Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu delivers a speech at the inauguration of the Startup and Innovation Hub of Ho Chi Minh City (SIHUB) building.

Deputy Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy congratulated the inauguration of the Startup and Innovation Hub of Ho Chi Minh City (SIHUB) building, and affirmed that the city’s dynamic startup ecosystem had attracted more than 2,000 startups, accounting for roughly 50 percent of the country with the participation of over 100 venture capital funds and more than 20,000 individuals working in fields of science and technology.

Representatives of participating organizations sign cooperation agreements.

At the current time, Ho Chi Minh City is closely performing partnerships with leading global technology corporations such as AMD, NVIDIA, Qualcomm and Mitsubishi, as well as international partners from Finland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, South Korea, Singapore and so on to promote technology development and build a thriving innovation and startup ecosystem.

Deputy Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy confirmed that the city always welcomes and is committed to creating the most favorable conditions for investment, cooperation, technology transfer and shared development.

At the event, Deputy Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy also called on the city’s innovation and startup community to make the most of new opportunities, preferential policies, and collaborative spaces provided by the city.

She urged research institutes and universities to take the lead in scientific research, high-quality human resource training and technology transfer, while encouraging businesses to invest boldly in R&D, apply new technologies and innovate business models to enhance productivity, quality and competitiveness.

By Ba Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong