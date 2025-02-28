Ho Chi Minh City leader visits People's Hospital 115 on Vietnamese Doctor’s Day

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy on February 27 visited People's Hospital 115 on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Vietnam Doctors' Day (February 27, 1955- 2025).

Here, Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy warmly inquired and extended congratulations for Vietnamese Doctor’s Day to the collective of doctors, medical staff and employees of the hospital.

Vice Chairwoman of of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy takes a commemorative photo with the doctors of People's Hospital 115.

During the reception, the Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee honored and highly appreciated the tireless efforts of the hospital in developing and improving healthcare services for residents.

She emphasized the vital role of medical staff in their duties of caring for patients, as well as the hospital’s great contributions to the overall advancement of the city’s healthcare sector.

The city leader hoped that the hospital would continue to promote the achievements attained and strive for even greater progress in the coming years.

On the same day, representatives of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper visited and extended congratulations to hospitals and medical institutions across Ho Chi Minh City on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Vietnam Doctors' Day (February 27, 1955 – February 27, 2025).

Particularly, the delegations of SGGP Newspaper visited the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, the Ho Chi Minh City Medical Association, and several hospitals, including the Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital, Binh Dan Hospital, Eye Hospital, the People's Hospital 115, Tu Du Hospital, Cho Ray Hospital, Thong Nhat Hospital, Children's Hospital 2, Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine and Ngoc Minh General Clinic.

At these venues, representatives of SGGP Newspaper’s Editorial Board extended their best wishes for good health, happiness and success to doctors, medical staff, officials and healthcare workers; acknowledged and expressed gratitude to the institutions for their collaboration with the newspaper in disseminating medical information and sharing healthcare advancements with readers over the years.

In response, representatives of the hospitals and medical institutions expressed their pleasure at SGGP Newspaper’s visit, and conveyed their desire for media collaboration with the newspaper in raising public awareness about disease prevention, providing health consultations, thorough online talk shows and social programs.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong