Ho Chi Minh City launches Tet care activities for residents

The Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City coordinated with District 6 and political-social organizations to open Tet care activities.

The opening ceremony for Tet care activities, themed "Spring of Solidarity – Beloved Tet”, took place at Binh Phu Park in District 6, Ho Chi Minh City on the morning of January 15.

Attending the ceremony were Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Standing Deputy Head of the Mass Mobilization Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thi Bach Mai, Secretary of the District 6 Party Committee Ma Xuan Viet and others.

Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Pham Minh Tuan presents Tet gifts to disadvantaged households.

In his speech at the event, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Pham Minh Tuan stated that the "Spring of Solidarity – Beloved Tet" program is a part of activities taking place from now until the 27th day of the last lunar month of 2024.

The activities include organizing the “zero-dong bus” and “zero-dong mini supermarket”; offering Tet gifts, bus tickets and train tickets; and caring for those who contributed to the country, trade union members, association members, the vulnerable and people in difficult circumstances.

Through the "Spring of Solidarity – Beloved Tet of 2025" program, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City offers 200,000 gifts for Tet with the total funds of more than VND110 billion (US$4.3 million).

Secretary of the District 6 Party Committee Ma Xuan Viet offers Tet gifts to disadvantaged households.

Additionally, the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee handed over symbolic checks totaling more than VND26.9 billion (US$1.1 million) from the "For the Poor" Fund, the "For Homeland Seas and Islands - For the Frontline of the Fatherland" Fund and the Ho Chi Minh City's Relief Fund to support policy beneficiary families, poor and near-poor households, disadvantaged households, orphans, workers and laborers.

The representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee will pay pre-Tet visits to charitable and humanitarian social institutions and religious facilities.

There are some photos at the opening ceremony of the "Spring of Solidarity – Beloved Tet of 2025" program.

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong