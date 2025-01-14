HCMC People's Committee Vice Chairman pays pre-Tet visits to veterans, orphans

A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee visited families with meritorious services, exemplary families in difficult circumstances and orphans in District 10.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan presents Tet gift to the family of veteran Tran Thi Phat.

On January 13 afternoon, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan led the delegation to visit, present gift and extend greeting for Tet to Ms. Tran Thi Phat, who is a 103-year-old revolutionary veteran and a 4/4 class war.

Here, the city’s leader inquired about her health condition and wished her happiness and good health; and encouraged her to continue promoting traditional values and contributing to the development of her residential area and Ho Chi Minh City.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan presents Tet gift to the family of Ms. Nguyen Thi Hue, a Cham ethnic person in a near-poor household, residing in District 10.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan inquires about living and studying conditions and presents Tet gift to Le Hoang Kim Ngoc, an orphan whose parents died due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After that, the delegation visited and delivered Tet wishes to the wife of a martyr, residing in District 10; to Le Hoang Kim Ngoc, an orphan whose parents died due to the Covid-19 pandemic; and to the family of Ms. Nguyen Thi Hue, an Chan ethnic person in a near-poor household, also residing in District 10.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong