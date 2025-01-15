Head of Central Propaganda Committee extends Tet greetings to veteran artist

Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee Nguyen Trong Nghia visited and extended Tet greetings to People’s Artist Tra Giang in Ho Chi Minh City’s Binh Thanh District on the evening of January 14.

Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee Nguyen Trong Nghia (2nd, L) visits and extends Tet greetings to People’s Artist Tra Giang (C) in Ho Chi Minh City on January 14. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the visit was Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Tho Truyen.

Mr. Nguyen Trong Nghia expressed his best wishes for health to People’s Artist Tra Giang and her family. He highly appreciated the valuable contributions of the female artist to the national culture and art sector, especially in the field of revolutionary cinema.

She made great contributions to the national cinema, especially during the revolutionary cinema period, when there were still many difficulties. In the present and future, the country has implemented strategies to develop the cultural industry, including the film industry. This foundation for the development includes contributions from the past to the present, including People’s Artist Tra Giang, he added.

The head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee wished People’s Artist Tra Giang good health and hoped she would continue to offer ideas and contributions to the education and training of young generations.

Mr. Nguyen Trong Nghia expresses his best wishes for health to People’s Artist Tra Giang and her family. (Photo: SGGP)

Representatives of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee offer Tet gift to eople’s Artist Tra Giang. (Photo: SGGP)

People’s Artist Tra Giang is well-known for her roles in many movies that won domestic and international film awards, such as "Vi Tuyen 17 Ngay va Dem" (Parallel 17 Days and Nights) by People’s Artist Hai Ninh, "Chi Tu Hau" (Mrs. Tu Hau) by People’s Artist Pham Ky Nam, and "Em Be Ha Noi" (The Little Girl of Hanoi) by People’s Artist Hai Ninh.

She won many prestigious awards throughout her career, such as Best Actress at the 8th Moscow International Film Festival, Best Actress at the 4th Vietnam Film Festival, and Best Actress at the 8th Vietnam Film Festival. Notably, People’s Artist Tra Giang was the first actress to be awarded the title of People’s Artist in Vietnam in 1984.

People’s Artist Tra Giang, one of the country’s first and leading movie actresses, also has a love for painting. She has been studying and practicing drawing for over 25 years. She has contributed her paintings to raise funds to support those affected by the recent floods.

People’s Artist Tra Giang and her painting (Photo: SGGP)

By Thien Thanh—Translated by Kim Khanh