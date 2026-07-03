Ho Chi Minh City launches controlled trial of level 4 autonomous vehicles

Ho Chi Minh City has officially begun a controlled sandbox trial of Level 4 autonomous vehicles at Quang Trung Software Park, marking the city's first pilot of self-driving technology to assess its performance.

Level 4 autonomous vehicles begin controlled trial operations at Quang Trung Software City (QTSC). Photo courtesy of C4IR.

Ho Chi Minh City has officially launched a controlled sandbox trial of Level 4 autonomous vehicles at Quang Trung Software Park (QTSC).

The initiative marks the first time the city has tested autonomous vehicles under real-world operating conditions, providing a basis for evaluating the technology and refining regulatory frameworks before considering wider deployment.

On July 2, the Ho Chi Minh City Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (HCMC C4IR), Quang Trung Software Park Development One Member Company (QTSC), and 365 Group Company announced the launch of the controlled trial of autonomous vehicle technology within the QTSC campus.

The project is the result of cooperation between government agencies, businesses and technology providers to implement a sandbox mechanism for testing new technological solutions in the city.

Director Le Truong Duy of HCMC C4IR said the autonomous vehicles will undergo a three-month trial from July through the end of September 2026. The project was developed by a Vietnamese company - 365 Group using SAE Level 4 autonomous driving technology, and will be tested under Ho Chi Minh City's actual infrastructure and operating conditions.

The project goes beyond vehicle testing by integrating a complete operational ecosystem, including an operations center, a remote monitoring system, a data collection and analysis platform, safety management mechanisms and evaluation procedures to support government regulators.

All vehicles will operate exclusively within the QTSC campus. They will be subject to multiple layers of monitoring and can be remotely controlled to ensure safety throughout the trial period.

According to HCMC C4IR, the trial will help evaluate the operational performance, safety and adaptability of autonomous vehicles under real-world traffic infrastructure. It is also expected to support further technology development, accelerate the commercialization of a "Make in Vietnam" autonomous vehicle ecosystem, and provide practical data for authorities to develop regulatory mechanisms and policies.

Director Le Truong Duy said the project is being implemented under a public-private partnership model. He said the self-driving motor vehicle trial represents a step forward in the development of intelligent transportation while contributing to the creation of a testing environment for innovation, attracting high-tech investment and supporting the growth of next-generation digital technology industries in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Minh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan