HCMC promotes 'Digital and Green Knowledge' network for sustainable growth

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Science and Technology Associations is strengthening its "Digital and Green Knowledge" network to harness the expertise of scientists, young innovators and overseas Vietnamese intellectuals.

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Science and Technology Associations (HUSTA) on June 26 held a conference to review its performance during the first half of 2026 and outline priorities for the remainder of the year. Nearly 100 experts and scientists representing member associations attended the event.

Delegates attend the conference. Photo: Quang Huy

Reviewing the union's achievements, Prof. Dr. Nguyen Van Phuoc, Chairman of HUSTA, said that the organization successfully held its 2026–2031 congress under the theme "Unity – Innovation – Creativity – Development", attracting nearly 300 delegates representing more than 70,000 members of the city's science and technology community.

He said HUSTA's 49 member associations and 14 affiliated units have focused on developing a comprehensive digital knowledge database, with priority given to high technology, biotechnology and green technology. They have also stepped up efforts to attract young intellectuals, technology specialists and overseas Vietnamese experts to build a sustainable "Digital and Green Knowledge" network.

Many member associations have launched plans to expand their activities across the newly enlarged Ho Chi Minh City by establishing local chapters and developing core membership in newly incorporated areas.

However, Prof. Dr. Nguyen Van Phuoc noted that seven member associations have yet to hold their first congresses following organizational restructuring. HUSTA will continue to provide guidance and support to ensure the process is completed this year.

Looking ahead, the union plans to issue a new set of operating regulations for its 2026–2031 term, covering the Executive Committee, Standing Committee, Inspection Committee, as well as rules on emulation, commendation and day-to-day operations. It will also consolidate the Ho Chi Minh City Scientific Council following the congress.

In addition, HUSTA will organize activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh City Patriotic Intellectuals Association and the 40th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Science and Technology Associations.

Prof. Dr. Nguyen Van Phuoc, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Science and Technology Associations, delivers a report at the conference. Photo: Quang Huy

Prof. Dr. Nguyen Van Phuoc said that the union will continue connecting scientists, young experts and overseas Vietnamese intellectuals to expand the "Digital and Green Knowledge" network while fostering a research and innovation ecosystem centered on advanced technologies.

A delegate shares recommendations and proposals during the conference. Photo: Quang Huy

It will also promote environmental protection, renewable energy and sustainable growth initiatives, while strengthening its role in providing policy advice and social criticism on the city's major development projects to support Ho Chi Minh City's vision of becoming a smart, sustainable and livable city.

By Quang Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong