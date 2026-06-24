Over 94 percent of harmful content removed from cross-border platforms

More than 94 percent of government requests to block or remove violating content on cross-border digital platforms are now being fulfilled, with response times significantly reduced across major services including Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.

The rate of compliance with government requests to block or remove violating content on cross-border digital platforms has surpassed 94 percent, while response times have been significantly shortened.

At the conference

Speaking at a mid-year review conference on electronic information management held in Hanoi on June 24, the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism reported substantial progress in online content enforcement during the first six months of the year.

According to the report, major platforms including Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok now comply with more than 94 percent of requests to block or remove content that violates Vietnamese regulations. The time required to address violations has also been reduced considerably.

For TikTok, from the beginning of the year through June 6, the platform blocked or removed 440 accounts, 10 audio files linked to approximately 115,000 videos, and 275 pieces of violating content. Processing times have been cut to between three and 12 hours, compared with around 24 hours previously.

TikTok has also stepped up efforts to detect and remove content that defames President Ho Chi Minh, as well as AI-generated fake information. The platform has introduced labels for AI-generated content and strengthened child protection measures.

On YouTube, 18 channels containing nearly 13,000 violating videos were blocked or removed. The videos had accumulated roughly 165 million views. The platform also removed 545 additional pieces of violating content, more than double the level recorded during the same period in 2025. YouTube has increased enforcement against channels posting inappropriate or harmful content that could negatively affect children.

Across Meta’s platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and Threads, authorities requested the removal or blocking of 63 accounts, pages, and groups, along with 2,147 violating pieces of content. Since May, Meta has introduced a range of youth protection measures in Vietnam, including default privacy settings for teenage accounts, AI-based age verification, and expanded parental supervision tools.

According to the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information, efforts to receive, verify, and label false information have also produced notable results. During the first half of the year, the Vietnam Anti-Fake News Center received 1,287 reports, including 850 reports of harmful content, 145 reports involving fake or misleading information, and 58 cases related to online financial scams.

Despite these achievements, authorities noted a number of emerging challenges. Violations are becoming increasingly sophisticated, including the use of artificial intelligence to create and spread false information and the migration of harmful content to newer platforms such as Threads, X, and Reddit. At the same time, monitoring and enforcement personnel remain limited in some localities, while coordination among relevant agencies is not always fully synchronized.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan