Vietnam expects digital economy to contribute 30 percent of GDP by 2030

The program also sets goals for nationwide fibre-optic broadband access, broad 5G coverage, digital identification and wider use of digital signatures.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung has signed a decision approving the Program for Digital Economy and Digital Society Development for 2026–30, setting an ambitious target that the digital economy accounts for around 30 percent of Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030.

Students at a secondary school in the northern province of Phu Tho try operating a ball-collecting robot. The national program aims for STEM disciplines to make up 40 percent of total higher education enrolment. (Photo: VNA)

The program aims to build a dynamic digital economy powered by digital platforms, data and artificial intelligence, while gradually fostering new production models, driving innovation-led growth, improving labour productivity and promoting green and sustainable development.

It also seeks to create a modern, safe and inclusive digital society, ensuring that all citizens can access and benefit from advances in science, technology and digital transformation, thereby improving quality of life and public well-being.

The country also aims to support at least 500,000 small and medium-sized enterprises in digital transformation, develop a minimum of five digital technology companies capable of competing with counterparts in advanced economies, and establish at least five operational data exchanges.

The value of cashless transactions is targeted to reach 30 times higher GDP, while enrolment in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines is expected to account for 40 percent of total higher education enrolment.

In terms of digital society development, the programme targets 100 percent of households having access to fibre-optic broadband internet with speeds of up to 1 Gb/s.

Fifth-generation (5G) mobile broadband services are expected to achieve minimum speeds of 100 Mb/s and cover 99 percent of the population. The programme also aims for all Vietnamese citizens aged 14 and above to possess both an identity card and an electronic identification account.

By 2030, 95 percent of people aged 15 and above are expected to hold accounts at banks or other authorised financial institutions, while more than 70 percent of citizens aged 18 and above are targeted to have a digital or electronic signature.

In addition, at least 10 million working-age people are expected to receive training and capacity-building in basic digital skills during the 2026–30 period.

VNA