Authorities outline procedures for verifying mobile subscriber information

Following concerns that millions of mobile subscriptions could face temporary service restrictions, authorities have outlined procedures for verifying mobile subscriber information, commonly known as SIM ownership verification.

More than 25 million mobile subscribers in Vietnam have yet to verify their registration information, prompting authorities to urge users to complete the process through approved channels. They include the VNeID application, under new regulations aimed at strengthening digital security and preventing SIM-related fraud.

Under Circular No. 08/2026/TT-BKHCN issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology, mobile subscribers must verify four key identity credentials, including their personal identification number, full name, date of birth, and facial biometric data.

Four verification methods

Under Article 4 of the circular, mobile subscribers may verify their information through one of four methods, including online via the VNeID national digital identity platform; online through their mobile operator’s official application; in person at service centers operated by telecommunications providers; or at authorized registration points designated by mobile operators.

The measures are intended to ensure that subscriber information is accurate and consistent with national identity records.

A Viettel staff helps a resident verify mobile subscriber information at a service center in Thong Tay Hoi Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Bui Tuan)

Biometric verification required for new devices

A key provision of the new regulations concerns device changes. Beginning June 15, mobile users who switch to a new device will be required to complete biometric reverification.

Subscribers who fail to complete the process will have their outgoing calls and text messaging services temporarily suspended.

Authorities say the requirement is designed to address cases where lost or stolen SIM cards are exploited for fraudulent activities and to curb the circulation of pre-activated SIM cards. The biometric verification mechanism is similar to security measures already implemented by banks to strengthen customer protection.

Addressing improperly registered SIM cards

Many SIM cards registered in previous years may have been lent, transferred, or sold without updating ownership information. Such situations create risks because mobile numbers can be used for unlawful activities without the knowledge of the registered owner.

Under the new policy, citizens can review all mobile numbers registered under their names and identify subscriptions they no longer use or did not register themselves. These cases can be reported through the VNeID application.

Once a report is received, telecommunications providers must contact the subscriber in question and require verification within five days. Failure to comply will result in one-way service suspension. Continued non-compliance may lead to two-way service suspension and eventual contract termination.

Not all mobile subscribers are required to undergo reverification. Users who have already registered a Level-2 VNeID account using their phone number, or used the number to register for a chip-based citizen identification card, are exempt from reverification unless they change devices after June 15, 2026.

Source: SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong