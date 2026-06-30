Ho Chi Minh City aims to digitally transform up to 200,000 SMEs by 2030

Ho Chi Minh City has launched a five-year digital transformation program targeting up to 200,000 small and medium-sized enterprises.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association (HCA), on June 30 unveiled a plan to implement the city's 2026–2030 Digital Transformation Program for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

The launch was accompanied by a technology showcase and networking event themed "Applying AI and Automation to Improve Operational Efficiency and Cybersecurity for SMEs."

Representatives perform the launch ritual for the 2026–2030 Digital Transformation Program for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises.

Under the program, the city aims to support 150,000–200,000 SMEs, with at least 100,000 businesses expected to adopt digital platforms and digital transformation solutions.

The program will be rolled out according to each company's level of digital readiness, as measured by the Digital Business Indicator (DBI), with 200 businesses selected as pilot models for broader replication.

To support digital transformation, the city will continue investing in digital infrastructure, including expanding 5G coverage across industrial parks, export processing zones and high-tech parks. Businesses will also be given greater access to laboratories, testing and certification centers, open data and science and technology resources.

At the same time, the city plans to simplify financial support policies and advisory services to help businesses adopt digital solutions. It also aims to establish a network of at least 500 digital transformation experts and consulting organizations, while providing training programs on digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI) and environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

Nguyen Huu Yen, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, speaks at the event.

Mr. Nguyen Huu Yen, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, said digital transformation should deliver tangible benefits by boosting productivity, increasing revenue and creating greater value for businesses.

He said that, alongside government support policies, the engagement of technology companies, research institutions and universities, and especially the readiness of businesses to innovate, is crucial.

According to the HCA, 25 technology companies have already registered to join the Digital Solutions Alliance Network for SMEs shortly after the initiative was launched.

Vu Anh Tuan, Vice Chairman of the HCA, said effective digital transformation requires a comprehensive support ecosystem rather than efforts by businesses alone.

Vu Anh Tuan, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association (HCA), delivers remarks at the event.

Enterprises need coordinated support ranging from government policies and technology resources to expert consulting, as well as financial and legal assistance, he said. The HCA will continue working with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology to build a network of consultants and strengthen partnerships with technology companies and industry experts to deliver practical digital solutions for SMEs.

At the event, the Department of Science and Technology officially launched the Advisory Board for Promoting Digital Transformation Among SMEs in Ho Chi Minh City.

The board will serve as a platform connecting government agencies, technology experts and businesses to implement digital transformation policies, develop digital infrastructure and innovation ecosystems, and provide consulting and workforce training to improve enterprises’ digital capabilities.

Delegates visit exhibition booths showcasing digital transformation solutions at the event.

Technology companies also showcased a range of digital solutions designed to support business management and production, helping enterprises optimize operations, reduce costs and improve competitiveness during their digital transformation journey.

By Bui Tuan- Translated by Huyen Huong