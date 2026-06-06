AI and KOL/KOC standardization seen as key to digital commerce growth

Industry experts say standardizing KOLs and KOCs and accelerating AI adoption are key to boosting business competitiveness and fostering sustainable growth in Vietnam’s digital economy.

The Startup and Innovation Hub of Ho Chi Minh City (SIHUB), in collaboration with industry partners, hosted the “Next-Gen AI Live Commerce 2026” event on June 6 to connect stakeholders in the digital commerce ecosystem and promote the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in business operations.

Held under the theme “AI-Integrated Digital Commerce Ecosystem: Standardizing KOC/KOL Competencies – Securing Revenue Growth,” the event focused on e-commerce operations, digital marketing strategies, AI-powered business optimization, and the professional development of content creators and online sales personnel.

Nearly 200 businesses and KOLs/KOCs participate in the Next-Gen AI Live Commerce 2026 event.

Business representatives said AI is reshaping customer engagement while accelerating the growth of data-driven, automated and personalized digital commerce.

Ms. Le Thi Be Ba, Deputy Director of SIHUB, said sustainable growth in e-commerce requires more than technological advances, emphasizing the need for standardized human resources and closer cooperation among ecosystem stakeholders.

According to her, sustainable growth in the digital economy requires a closely connected network of businesses, technology platforms, training institutions and market participants. She stressed the importance of enhancing AI-related skills and establishing professional standards for the digital commerce workforce.

She also highlighted the impact of the revised Advertising Law, which took effect on January 1, 2026. The legislation imposes stricter requirements on key opinion leaders (KOLs) and key opinion consumers (KOCs), including product information verification, transparency in promotional content and legal accountability for advertising activities.

KOLs, KOCs and livestream sellers must comply with the law and act responsibly toward the community by providing accurate information and refusing to promote counterfeit, fake or illegal products, she said.

Ms. Le Thi Be Ba, Deputy Director of SIHUB, presents a certificate of appreciation to a representative of the Vietnam Advertising Association.

Organizers said that the event is expected to serve as a bridge between businesses and digital commerce professionals while helping companies access AI-based solutions. It also aims to accelerate the professionalization of the KOL/KOC workforce and support the development of a more efficient, transparent and sustainable digital commerce ecosystem.

At the event, Mr. Ma Van Long, Founder of iLive by ShopNow, said that the company is working with partners and businesses to develop an AI-integrated “Live + Studio” model. The goal is to standardize livestream commerce, provide professional training for KOLs and KOCs, and apply technology effectively at key business touchpoints, he said.

By Bui Tuan- Translated by Huyen Huong