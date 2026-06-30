Science/technology

More than 80 international scientists discuss soft matter in Gia Lai

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The International Conference on Soft Matter, Complex Fluids, and Interfaces (SFI 2026) opened at the International Center for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) in Quy Hoa Valley, Gia Lai Province, on June 29.

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Delegates attend the conference. (Photo courtesy of the organiser)

The five-day event, running from June 29 to July 3, has brought together more than 80 scientists from 20 countries and territories.

According to ICISE, the conference is designed not only to promote in-depth academic exchange but also to strengthen collaboration between the Asia-Pacific scientific community and researchers from around the world. SFI 2026 places particular emphasis on supporting early-career researchers by providing opportunities to explore cutting-edge research directions, engage directly with leading experts, enhance their professional expertise, and expand international research cooperation.

The conference features 50 scientific presentations covering active soft matter, biomaterials and living matter systems, smart soft materials, and functional materials, among other topics. Notable keynote presentations include "Computers, Models, and Understanding Nature: It's Not Just About the Numbers" by Professor Daan Frenkel of the University of Cambridge, the United Kingdom, and "Active Filament Solids and Morphogenesis" by Professor Cristina Marchetti of the University of California, Santa Barbara, the United States.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Kim Khanh

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International Conference on Soft Matter Fluids and Interfaces (SFI 2026) International Center for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE)

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