Quantum technology offers opportunity for HCMC to build long-term capacity

Ho Chi Minh City sees quantum technology as an opportunity to strengthen its long-term competitiveness.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, in coordination with relevant organizations, held the “Ho Chi Minh City Quantum-Ready Day 2026” program at the city's Innovation Center on June 17 as part of efforts to prepare for the quantum era during the 2026–2030 period.

The event attracted around 200 experts, scientists, university and research institute representatives, technology businesses and investors from across the city.

Speaking at the program, Mr. Tran Trong Tuyen, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, said that the city is undergoing an accelerated digital transformation in which core technologies are increasingly shaping the competitiveness of nations and urban centers.

Mr. Tran Trong Tuyen, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology (first from right) presents flowers to experts and speakers at the event. Photo: SGGP/ Quang Huy

In this context, Ho Chi Minh City believes emerging strategic technologies should be approached early and prepared for proactively, rather than after they become widely adopted.

Mr. Tran Trong Tuyen noted that quantum technology is closely linked to several other strategic sectors, including data, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, space technology and digital infrastructure. As a dynamic economic hub, the city must proactively build capabilities, mobilize resources and identify practical pathways for adoption.

According to him, quantum readiness extends beyond technology to include talent development, data infrastructure, cybersecurity and cooperation between the public and private sectors.

He added that the city sees quantum technology as an opportunity to strengthen its long-term development capacity.

Ho Chi Minh City is therefore seeking to strengthen links among government agencies, universities, research institutions and businesses, while preparing a skilled workforce, reviewing data security requirements and identifying future applications in urban management, finance, logistics, healthcare and education.

These will be important foundations enabling Ho Chi Minh City to proactively access and capitalize on the opportunities created by quantum technology in the future, the Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology said.

Experts, researchers and business representatives participate in the Ho Chi Minh City Quantum-Ready Day 2026 program. Photo: SGGP/ Quang Huy

The program featured two discussion sessions focusing on policy orientation, business readiness and post-quantum cybersecurity, as well as collaboration among government agencies, enterprises and research institutions in preparing for the post-quantum era.

Participants discussed strategic directions for building quantum readiness, the potential impact of quantum technologies on businesses and the innovation ecosystem, and emerging cybersecurity requirements as data increasingly becomes a strategic asset.

By Quang Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong