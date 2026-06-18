Science/technology

Vietnam set to develop large-scale strategic technology enterprises by 2030

SGGP

Vietnam is set to develop at least ten large-scale strategic technology enterprises by 2030.

As of June 17, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung signed Decision No. 1091/QD-TTg approving a project to form large-scale domestic strategic technology enterprises for the 2026–2030 period. The initiative focuses on developing digital infrastructure, digital workforce, data systems, strategic technologies and cybersecurity.

Under the plan, by 2030, Vietnam targets the establishment of at least ten large-scale strategic technology enterprises. Each enterprise is expected to achieve annual revenue of at least US$1 billion and possess at least one patent granted by one of the world’s five most reputable intellectual property offices.

The project also aims to deploy at least six new high-capacity international submarine fiber-optic cable routes, including at least one fully invested and controlled by Vietnam. In addition, the country will rapidly expand 5G networks, targeting coverage of 99 percent of the population.

sinh-vien-nganh-cong-nghe-ban-dan-truong-dh-khoa-hoc-tu-nhien-dhqg-tphcm-hoc-thuc-hanh-tai-phong-sach-2300-1807.jpg
Semiconductor technology students at the University of Science, Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City during a practical class. Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hung.

These strategic technology enterprises are expected to master, develop and commercialize key technologies, ensuring capabilities to support major national tasks in science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and technological sovereignty.

The plan also targets positioning Vietnam among the top three countries in Southeast Asia for artificial intelligence research, development and application. In addition, it sets a goal of developing at least six artificial intelligence (AI) systems trained on Vietnamese data to support essential public services and social needs, strengthening the country’s domestic AI capabilities and digital infrastructure.

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

strategic technology enterprises digital transformation AI development cybersecurity 5G network submarine cable innovation policy

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn