Vietnam set to develop large-scale strategic technology enterprises by 2030

Vietnam is set to develop at least ten large-scale strategic technology enterprises by 2030.

As of June 17, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung signed Decision No. 1091/QD-TTg approving a project to form large-scale domestic strategic technology enterprises for the 2026–2030 period. The initiative focuses on developing digital infrastructure, digital workforce, data systems, strategic technologies and cybersecurity.

Under the plan, by 2030, Vietnam targets the establishment of at least ten large-scale strategic technology enterprises. Each enterprise is expected to achieve annual revenue of at least US$1 billion and possess at least one patent granted by one of the world’s five most reputable intellectual property offices.

The project also aims to deploy at least six new high-capacity international submarine fiber-optic cable routes, including at least one fully invested and controlled by Vietnam. In addition, the country will rapidly expand 5G networks, targeting coverage of 99 percent of the population.

Semiconductor technology students at the University of Science, Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City during a practical class. Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hung.

These strategic technology enterprises are expected to master, develop and commercialize key technologies, ensuring capabilities to support major national tasks in science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and technological sovereignty.

The plan also targets positioning Vietnam among the top three countries in Southeast Asia for artificial intelligence research, development and application. In addition, it sets a goal of developing at least six artificial intelligence (AI) systems trained on Vietnamese data to support essential public services and social needs, strengthening the country’s domestic AI capabilities and digital infrastructure.

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong