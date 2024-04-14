Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival closes

The closing ceremony and awards ceremony of the first Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival (HIFF) in 2024 took place at the Ho Chi Minh City Theater yesterday night.

Director of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports Tran The Thuan speaks at the event

Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Commission’s Department of Culture and Arts Nguyen Minh Nhut, Deputy Director Nguyen Thi Thu Ha of the Cinema Department, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai, Deputy Secretary Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the city Party Committee and Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc of the HCMC People's Committee were attending the closing ceremony.

Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and Mr. Jeremy Segay, French audiovisual cultural attaché for Southeast Asia cum member of the Advisory Council of HIFF 2024 present the award for "Best Southeast Asian feature film" (Golden Star Award)

According to the organizing committee, HIFF 2024 attracted more than 300 works and projects in all genres from 29 countries and territories. Moreover, over 200 international and Vietnamese guests participated in the event. After eight days, seminars, film screenings, judging, exhibitions, and exchanges between artists, film crews and the audience created the typical ecosystem of an international film festival. HIFF left a good impression on Ho Chi Minh City audiences and artists, directors, and film producers around the world.

The HIFF 2024 awards were presented to the best works and individuals. The highest award at HIFF 2024 - Golden Star for ‘Best Southeast Asian Feature Film’ was given to the movie named The gospel of the Beast of the Philippines.

The organizing committee gives flowers to the festival's media ambassadors

The category ‘Best First or Second Film’ was awarded to two works including Night Courier of Saudi Arabia and City of wind co-produced by France, Mongolia, Portugal, the Netherlands and Germany.

The film Leila of Sweden received the ‘Best Short Film’ award. In the non-official competition category, the film Song Lang received the ‘Excellent Film about Ho Chi Minh City’ award.

The two films voted by the jury are Last Shadow at First Light co-produced by Singapore, Japan and Slovenia and Alien0089 which Chile and Argentina cooperated in production).

In addition, the organizing committee also awarded a number of individual awards namely Director, Main Actor/Actress, Supporting Actor/Actress, Screenplay, Cinematography, Editing, Sound, Design, Effects, and Soundtrack.

By staff writers – Translated by Dan Thuy