HIFF 2024: winners of Project Market, Vietscript Lab categories announced

The organization board of the HCMC International Film Festival (HIFF) 2024 presented awards in the categories of Project Market and Vietscript Lab on April 12.

Directors Leon Quang Le (L) and Kathy Uyen (C) attend the award ceremony of the category of Project Market.

Accordingly, in the category of Project Market, the “Entertainment film project” and the “Art film project” awards costing US$5,000 each were presented to the movies titled “Green Valley and the Amber Marbles” by director Vu Nguyen Nam Khue and producer Pham Minh Hang, and the film themed “Other People’s Dreams” by director Daniel Hui and producers Sophia Sim & Si En Tan, respectively.

The award of the “CNC World Cinema Fund” worth EUR8,000 belonged to the picture entitled “Imah – The Last Time I Saw Your Face” by director Eddie Cahyono and producer LI Xiaorong.

In the category of Vietscript Lab, the TV drama series titled Chuan Com Me Nau (My Mom Cooks Better than Yours) by director Quan Phuong Thanh and the screenplay called “A Story Called Faith” by Dang Phuong Anh got the highest prize worth US$2,000 each.

On the same day, Japanese director Kore-Eda Hirokazu had a workshop with young filmmakers.

In addition, Cine Park was close at the park along the Saigon River on the side of the Thu Thiem New Urban Area in Thu Duc City with the participation of People Artist Tra Giang, Meritorious Artists Le Thien and Thuy Lien.

By Van Tuan – Translated by Kim Khanh