Ho Chi Minh City Intellectual Women’s Association opens its 3rd congress

The Ho Chi Minh City Intellectual Women’s Association held its 3rd congress for the 2024-2029 term on November 24 with the participation of the city’s leaders and 180 delegates.

Attending the event were former Vice State President Truong My Hoa; former Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha; Ph.D. Prof. Le Thi Hop, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Association for Intellectual Women; Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Deputy Head of the Mass Mobilization Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thi Bach Mai; and Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy.

Currently, the Ho Chi Minh City Intellectual Women's Association has 12 units featuring 297 members. In the previous tenure, the association donated VND6.4 billion (US$252,000) to organize activities for preventing and fighting the Covid-19 pandemic; granted 256 scholarships to disadvantaged female students; offered Tet gifts to 9,400 needy households and teachers in Cu Chi, Can Gio, and a number of districts in Tien Giang province with a total value of VND4 billion; and mobilized members of the association to participate in collecting money for the “For the Homeland's Sea and Islands—For the Frontline of the Fatherland" fund.

Speaking at the congress, Ph.D. Prof. Le Thi Hop, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Association for Intellectual Women, emphasized that the Ho Chi Minh City Intellectual Women's Association is one of the strong organizations with many effective contributions to the Vietnam Association for Intellectual Women’s activities. The association's activities have affirmed its role and position in gathering, attracting, and promoting the creative abilities of the city's female intellectuals, contributing to the economic and social development of Ho Chi Minh City.

In the coming time, the Vietnam Association for Intellectual Women hopes that the Ho Chi Minh City Intellectual Women's Association will continue to pay more attention to caring for and enhancing the professional skills of female intellectuals, as well as improving their spiritual and material lives. In addition, the association needs to actively discover, nurture, and support young female intellectuals and honor talented female intellectuals.

On behalf of the city's leadership, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, highly appreciated the achievements of the Ho Chi Minh City Intellectual Women's Association, contributing to the overall success of the city.

The association not only serves as a forum for academic exchange and scientific research but also makes efforts to care for and share the people's life challenges and actively participates in community development activities, she noted.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee awarded the Traditional Flag to the Ho Chi Minh City Intellectual Women's Association and presented certificates of merit to three collectives and five individuals. The Vietnam Association for Intellectual Women also offered certificates of merit to nine organizations and 36 individuals. The Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City Unions of Science and Technology Associations handed over certificates of merit to 24 individuals.

At the congress, Associate Professor Dr. Truong Thi Hien was re-elected as Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Intellectual Women's Association.

Additionally, 23 members of the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Intellectual Women's Association for the 2024-2029 term were announced.

In the first meeting of the Executive Committee for the term 2024-2029, the committee unanimously elected an Standing Committee with 11 members and a Permanent Committee with five members, including Associate Professor Doctor Truong Thi Hien, who was elected as the President of the Association, and four Vice Presidents, namely Prof. Dr. Ngo Thi Phuong Lan, Master of Laws Ung Thi Xuan Huong, Dr. Bui Thi Ngoc Trang, and Dr. Nguyen Thi Thanh My.

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh