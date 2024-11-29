Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City inspects projects in land usage progress delay

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has recently submitted a report on the implementation of the 2024 Land Law to the inspection team of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

The Ring Road 3 roject under construction (Photo: SGGP)

The document also included the review and handling of projects that have not yet put land into use or are delayed in land usage progress.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, there are 176 projects in districts that need to be adjusted or canceled due to non-compliance with the annual land use plan at the district level affecting the rights of land users as stipulated in the 2013 Land Law.

Regarding project adjustments and cancellations due to non-compliance with the annual land use plans, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has instructed the district-level People's Committees to work with project investors to review and assess the progress of these projects, including the preparation and approval of investment projects, the progress of land acquisition, and the status of compensation and site clearance. Based on the review, district-level People's Committees are required to submit a report assessing the implementation status, proposing either an extension or non-extension of the project, and suggesting solutions for handling the issues.

Regarding the delayed projects, there are 112 projects that have not put land into use or are delayed in land usage progress. However, the list of these projects still lacks a lot of detailed information, with several cases that do not comply with the project's criteria of not putting the land into use or are delayed in land usage in accordance with the provisions of the Land Law.

The number of inspected projects is 97 projects. The inspection and examination conclusions did not clearly show violations of not putting land into use or delaying land use progress by project investors according to the provisions of land law. Therefore, there is no basis for legal action or penalties.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh

