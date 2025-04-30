Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City inaugurates International Friendship Symbol

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee inaugurated the International Friendship Symbol at Bach Dang Wharf Park on April 29 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

img-20250429-173335-3086-3324.jpg
Delegates attend the inauguration ceremony of the International Friendship Symbol at Bach Dang Wharf Park on April 29. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan, leaders of localities from China, Laos, and Cambodia, along with ambassadors and general consuls of countries in Vietnam.

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City leadership, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan affirmed that the International Friendship Symbol is not only an artistic landmark in the city but also a vivid symbol of the city’s aspiration for global integration and its long-term commitment to fostering friendship and cooperation with international friends.

The International Friendship Symbol was inspired by the artwork “Intertwined Waves Nurturing Bonds of Friendship” by architect Bui Minh Chau at the Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Symbol design contest organized by the Department of External Relations of the city and Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper.

Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei highly praised the International Friendship Symbol and affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City, as a leading economic and social development hub of Vietnam, has consistently maintained a spirit of progress, offering valuable experiences that have contributed to the success of the country's renewal.

By Thuy Vu—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

International Friendship Symbol Ho Chi Minh City 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn