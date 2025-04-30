Ho Chi Minh City inaugurates International Friendship Symbol

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee inaugurated the International Friendship Symbol at Bach Dang Wharf Park on April 29 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

Delegates attend the inauguration ceremony of the International Friendship Symbol at Bach Dang Wharf Park on April 29. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan, leaders of localities from China, Laos, and Cambodia, along with ambassadors and general consuls of countries in Vietnam.

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City leadership, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan affirmed that the International Friendship Symbol is not only an artistic landmark in the city but also a vivid symbol of the city’s aspiration for global integration and its long-term commitment to fostering friendship and cooperation with international friends.

The International Friendship Symbol was inspired by the artwork “Intertwined Waves Nurturing Bonds of Friendship” by architect Bui Minh Chau at the Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Symbol design contest organized by the Department of External Relations of the city and Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper.

Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei highly praised the International Friendship Symbol and affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City, as a leading economic and social development hub of Vietnam, has consistently maintained a spirit of progress, offering valuable experiences that have contributed to the success of the country's renewal.

By Thuy Vu—Translated by Kim Khanh