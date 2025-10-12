HCMC honors 86 outstanding businesses and entrepreneurs

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee presented certificates of merit to 41 outstanding enterprises and 45 exemplary entrepreneurs on October 11.

This is part of a ceremony marking the 21st Vietnam Entrepreneurs’ Day and the 50th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association also announced the results of the “2025 HCMC Outstanding Products and Services” awards, recognizing 109 products and 56 services from 105 enterprises.

Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Hoa, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association indicated that total revenue from these outstanding products and services in 2024 and the first half of 2025 reached VND32.29 quadrillion (US$1.23 trillion), with profits of VND1.39 quadrillion (US$52.7 billion), VND30.53 trillion (US$1.2 trillion) contributed to the state budget, and over 119,000 jobs created.

These achievements reflect the spirit of innovation, digital and green transformation and the continuous efforts of Ho Chi Minh City businesses to enhance productivity and competitiveness.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha presents certificates of merit to outstanding enterprises and exemplary entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha emphasized that 2025 is identified as a year of acceleration, laying the foundation for the 2026–2030 development phase.

The city aims for 8.5 percent GRDP growth, budget revenue of VND520 trillion (US$19.7 billion), and continued advancement in the digital economy, green economy and innovation, striving to become a regional economic and financial hub in Southeast Asia.

To achieve this goal, Ho Chi Minh City will focus on three key solution groups of improving the investment and business environment, resolving bottlenecks in major projects through special mechanisms, and mobilizing social resources for development investment.

By Ai Van- Translated by Huyen Huong