Nineteen commercial banks join preferential credit program worth VND409 trillion

Nineteen commercial banks have registered for a credit program targeting national growth drivers and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with a total commitment of approximately VND409 trillion (US$16.4 billion).

According to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), as of early October 2026, 10 commercial banks had disbursed preferential capital to 12,900 customer turns, with total outstanding loans reaching nearly VND18.6 trillion under the growth drivers and SME credit initiative.

Transaction at SeaBank. Photo: Nhung Nguyen

Interest rates under the scheme are 1 to 3.6 percentage points lower per year than the banks' standard lending rates.

In early August 2026, the SBV encouraged commercial banks to proactively register for the program. Expanding from the initial four state-owned commercial banks, 19 institutions have joined to date, pushing the total credit pool to roughly VND409 trillion.

In addition, a preferential loan program supporting the linked production, processing, and consumption of high-quality and low-emission rice products in the Mekong Delta region is currently underway.

Interest rates for this program are at least 1 percentage point lower than standard rates for corresponding terms offered by participating commercial banks. Disbursements under the rice program have reached approximately VND5 trillion so far.

By Nhung Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan