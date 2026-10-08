VND17.5 trillion disbursed for social housing loans

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) said the social housing lending program under the Government’s Resolution No. 33/NQ-CP has so far attracted 11 commercial banks, with total funding exceeding VND153 trillion (US$5.9 billion).

Transactions at Vietcombank (Photo: SGGP)

This represents a significant increase from the initial VND120 trillion pledged by four state-owned commercial banks.

According to the central bank, while the supply of social housing has historically been constrained, recent government and ministerial measures aimed at expanding supply have helped boost loan commitments nearly threefold compared to the end of 2025. Disbursements are being released in tandem with construction progress, based on completed works and the capital needs of project developers.

As of August 31, total committed loans under the program reached approximately VND50.3 trillion. Total cumulative disbursements stood at roughly VND17.5 trillion, up by VND9.950 trillion compared to late 2025, with outstanding loan balances totaling approximately VND14.3 trillion.

Following six interest rate adjustments, current preferential lending rates stand at 7 percent per annum for project developers and 6.5 percent per annum for homebuyers. The preferential rate period is capped at three years for developers and five years for homebuyers.

Within the scheme, loans extended to homebuyers under the age of 35 reached a total disbursement volume of approximately VND577 billion, with outstanding debt standing at around VND531 billion.

For social housing buyers under 35, the preferential interest rate policy will apply for 15 years. During the first five years, the lending rate will be 2 percentage points per year lower, and during the following 10 years, 1 percentage point per year lower than the average VND lending rate for medium- and long-term loans offered by the four state-owned commercial banks.

Vietnam Bank for Social Policies fulfills 2026 social housing lending quota The Vietnam Bank for Social Policies has fulfilled 100 percent of its assigned 2026 social housing lending targets and is currently seeking additional capital allocation to meet ongoing demand, the policy bank announced. For 2026, the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies was allocated VND6.305 trillion in central budget funds to provide preferential loans for social housing nationwide. As of September 25, outstanding loans from this source reached VND5.104 trillion, or 81 percent of the plan. The remaining VND1.201 trillion is slated for disbursement in accordance with construction milestones under existing credit agreements. In addition to central funding, local branches of the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies collaborated with provincial authorities to leverage entrustment capital from local budgets. By late September, outstanding loans funded through these local sources totaled approximately VND1.849 trillion. Having fully met its assigned lending target for the year, the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies is requesting supplementary capital. If additional funds are granted between now and the end of the year, they will be distributed based on local demand, with priority given to existing credit contracts that face capital shortfalls.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh