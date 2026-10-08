Supporting industry loans in Ho Chi Minh City hit VND109 trillion

Outstanding loans to HCMC’s supporting industries reached VND109 trillion (US$4.2 billion) by the end of September 2026, as banks continued directing credit toward production, exports, and other key growth sectors.

Total outstanding credit in Ho Chi Minh City reached an estimated VND5.8 quadrillion by the end of September 2026, up 11.4 percent from the end of 2025 and 18.7 percent year on year, according to Nguyen Duc Lenh, Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam Region 2 Branch, on October 7.

Workers at Cat Thai Production and Trading Company on the production line. Photo: Hoang Hung

Credit flows remained focused on production, business sectors, and growth drivers. Outstanding loans for small and medium-sized enterprises reached VND1.3 quadrillion, accounting for roughly 22.4 percent of total outstanding credit in the city; export loans stood at VND301 trillion; and supporting industry loans reached VND109 trillion.

The banking sector in Ho Chi Minh City continues to deploy policy and preferential credit programs to support businesses, household businesses, and cooperatives. Disbursement for the credit package for the forestry and fisheries sectors reached VND54.8 trillion across 15,534 borrower turns.

The bank and enterprise connection program also achieved a total disbursement turnover of VND416 trillion for 142,589 borrower turns.

By Ai Van - Translated by Anh Quan