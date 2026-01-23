Dengue fever cases rise in wards and communes across Ho Chi Minh City

As reported by the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) on January 22, the city recorded 1,430 dengue fever cases over the past week.

Since the beginning of the year, the number of dengue cases has reached 5,228. Wards and communes with incidence rates exceeding 100 cases per 100,000 people include Binh Hung Hoa, Tay Nam and An Nhon Tay.

A health worker sprays insecticide to control mosquito breeding in a residential area of Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the HCDC, the city also recorded 836 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) in the past week, down 19.8 percent compared with the average of the previous four weeks.

The total number of HFMD cases from the start of 2026 through the third week of the year stands at 2,655. Areas with HFMD incidence rates above 100 cases per 100,000 people include Long Dien Commune, Ho Tram and Dat Do.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Huyen Huong